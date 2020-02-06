Character at Disney World's Carousel of Progress attraction loses hand mid-show, guest says

Somebody give this guy a hand!

An animatronic character of Disney World’s Carousel of Progress attraction allegedly lost his hand during the ride, a Reddit user recently claimed on the popular forum website.

FORMER DISNEY EMPLOYEE DECLARES HE'S 'GOING TO DISNEY' AFTER AVOIDING JAIL FOLLOWING THEFT CASE

“John’s hand fell off during our show,” anonymous user ColtsMcgree wrote alongside a photo of the animatronic — named "John" — missing his right hand during the 1900s portion of the rotating theater attraction.

In the photo, which the user hilariously listed as "not suitable for work" (seemingly because of the missing fake limb), John’s hand can be seen off to the right of him, on the floor. No other technical issues were reported by the visitor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those on Reddit responded with jokes about the incident, with one person cheekily calling the attraction a “Carousel of Horror.”

“You gotta hand it to him for continuing. The show must go on,” one person wrote.

“It’s just a flesh wound,” another wrote, referring to the Black Knight character from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

“We can fix him. We have the technology,” another said.

Others shared their own experiences of the ride acting up.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Had this happen on our last trip. Really ruins the experience. Just like the woman filming her child with the flash on through the entirety of Pirates of the Caribbean,” one wrote.

“When we were watching the show (a few years back) grandma dropped her book. Weird to see,” another commented.

This isn’t the first time something has gone awry at the Carousel of Progress in recent months, either.

In December, a guest climbed onto the stage and damaged one of the props before lying down and having to be dragged off.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Walt Disney World did not respond to a request for comment.