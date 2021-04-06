Disney World will allow guests to remove face masks outdoors while taking photos

Walt Disney World will allow guests to take photos without face masks outdoors, the park announced Tuesday.

The Orlando-based theme park has implemented strict protocol around its face mask policy during the COVID-19 pandemic, mandating that guests wear face masks at all times unless they are eating or drinking. Now, visitors will be able to pose for photos outdoors and with its cast members sans face-covering starting April 8, according to an update on its website.

"You may temporarily remove your face covering while actively eating, drinking or taking a photo*, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing during this time (*Beginning April 8)," the park noted on its website.

The theme park requires attendees ages 2 and up to wear a face-covering that fully covers the nose and mouth and previously had a strict policy about wearing face masks while taking photos anywhere at the park. The park’s cast members are also required to wear masks at all times outside of dining. Guests will still not be allowed to remove face masks for photos indoors at the park to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The park says in its guidelines that face covers such as bandanas, neck gaiters, mesh material or coverings with holes or valves are not permitted.

The update to its face mask policy comes on the heels of the company reopening its Blizzard Beach water park after closing during the pandemic. Guests must comply with face mask-wearing policies through the theme park except for when swimming or on the water slides.

The updated guidance comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can safely travel in the U.S. without having to quarantine or get tested.