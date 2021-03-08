Disney reopens Blizzard Beach following coronavirus closure

It was probably cool for Walt Disney World visitors to see Blizzard Beach reopen over the weekend, almost a full year after the Florida theme park closed its gates due to the coronavirus health crisis.

Blizzard Beach welcomed guests once again on Sunday, inviting the brave to dive down the 120-foot-tall Summit Plummet water slide and catch their breath on a real chair lift, per the Disney Parks Blog.

While capacity is currently limited at the ski resort-inspired water park, Disney is not currently requiring reservations for Blizzard Beach as it for its four traditional theme parks, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Typhoon Lagoon, Disney World’s other water park, remains closed. The most magical place on Earth has yet to disclose when it may reopen; Blizzard Beach's reopening had previously been announced in September.

According to the most recent guidance posted to the theme park’s Know Before You Go FAQ page, face masks will be required throughout Blizzard Beach except for when swimming or riding the water slides. Face coverings can also be briefly removed for eating or drinking in designated areas, and physical distancing is encouraged throughout.

To channel the chill vibes at home, Disney also released a four-minute ASMR video of Blizzard Beach in honor of the grand reopening.