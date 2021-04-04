Disney World guest claimed he spent $15G so he couldn't be arrested as he was being arrested

Money can’t buy everything, apparently.

A guest at Disney World allegedly refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols and found himself on the wrong end of the law. According to reports, he attempted to claim that he had paid too much for his trip to get arrested.

Kelly Sills recently pled not guilty to charges related to an incident that occurred in February at Disney World in Florida, Orlando Weekly reports. The Louisiana native reportedly walked past a temperature check-point near the park’s retail and restaurant area and refused to return and complete the check when confronted by staff.

DISNEY WORLD GUEST EMBARRASSES FIANCE WITH FAKE PROPOSAL ALL OVER THE PARK

Authorities soon arrived and took the man into custody, Yahoo News reports. According to recently released information, as Sills was being arrested, he claimed that he paid "$15,000" for the trip to the park, and therefore, he couldn’t be arrested.

Sills reportedly also claimed to be a stockholder in Disney. He allegedly told police officers he was willing to have his temperature checked after he was already being escorted out of the park. One of the police officers reportedly told Sills that his temperature would be checked at jail.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney World has enacted regulations to ensure the health and safety of guests and workers, including temperature checks. Apparently, these are required for everyone, regardless of how much they paid for their vacation.

Fox News reached out to Disney World for comment, but representatives for the company did not immediately respond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sills recently pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing in relation to this incident, the Orlando Sentinel reports.