How Disney, Universal and Six Flags theme parks are responding to coronavirus concerns

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, attractions that cater to large crowds are working hard to keep customers safe.

Many major theme park operators have announced additional measures to maintain the health and cleanliness of their parks. As of now, many of these major theme parks operating in the U.S. – including locations of Disney Parks, Universal Studios and Six Flags – are still open, although several have said they will be monitoring the situation.

Six Flags

In a press release, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation president and CEO Mike Spanos discussed the steps the amusement parks are adopting during the ongoing outbreak. After stating that the company is monitoring the latest developments and following guidance from the CDC and WHO, Spanos discussed specific actions the company is taking.

“We have significantly enhanced our cleaning and sanitation efforts on all guest and employee touchpoints; additionally, we are providing an abundance of anti-bacterial soap in all hand-washing stations, and have placed dozens of alcohol-based hand sanitizers throughout all areas of the parks,” he wrote. “Finally, we are frequently cleaning and disinfecting all ride vehicles, queue lines, restrooms, food locations, and employee break areas.”

Disney Parks

On the Disney Parks Blog, the company officially addressed the outbreak. They’re also taking guidance from the CDC, along with ongoing training for cast members, frequent cleaning and disinfection of target areas and frequent cleaning and wash down of outdoor locations.

"We are carefully monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation and are in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance," the blog post reads. "Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are open and welcoming guests and we continue to implement preventive measures in line with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local health agencies.

The company is also providing a list of the locations of hand sanitizer dispensers on each of its U.S. parks' apps.

Universal Studios

“We are in frequent contact with health officials, our own health experts and others in our industry and we are closely monitoring the situation," Tom Schroder, a spokesman for Universal Studios, told the Hollywood Reporter, "We are communicating with our team members and reinforcing our best-practice health and hygiene procedures. We are also educating them on basic preventive measures."

Schroder also said that Universal Studios is reviewing and enhancing their cleaning protocols. The number of hand-sanitizer units in the parks has also been increased.

Some visitors, however, may still be wary of hopping a plane to reach one of America's most popular parks. Luckily, there are several within driving distance of each U.S. region.