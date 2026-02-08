Man drives 5,600 miles, spends over $12K chasing lifelong dream of extreme journey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A lifelong dream led one man to plan an extreme road trip of thousands of miles across several continents — just to see the northern lights.

In an extended journey that would likely defeat most people, Malik Al-Sultan, 28, drove more than 5,600 miles from Saudi Arabia to northern Norway — spending thousands of dollars on the trip — to catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis.

He planned the long journey for over a year, news agency SWNS reported.

Rather than flying, he chose to make the trip by road so he could experience other countries along the way.

The freelance digital creator from Saudi Arabia set off on Dec. 20, 2025, driving his Toyota Land Cruiser pickup truck across Europe and Scandinavia.

The three-week journey took him through 19 countries, with a final destination of Bodø, Norway.

He said the idea for the trip came about roughly a year before his departure.

That's when he began mapping out a route, saving money and preparing his vehicle for long-distance travel.

In the five weeks leading up to his departure, Al-Sultan spent a lot of free time making sure his truck was road-ready and securing the necessary travel documents, he said — including a Schengen visa required for Saudi citizens traveling across much of Europe.

The cost of his trip, which included fuel, food and hotel stays in every city where he spent the night, totaled about $12,300, SWNS reported.

His route took him through countries that included Kuwait, Turkey, Serbia, Italy, Germany and Sweden.

"It made the whole journey worth the trouble."

Along the way, he made an unplanned detour to the United Kingdom — where he visited London for the first time and decided to remain for a few days.

"At first, the United Kingdom was not part of the plan," he said. "But when I visited it, I was amazed by the beauty of the roads. When I arrived in London and saw it, I decided to stay for a couple [of] days and enjoy the atmosphere."

After logging approximately 5,600 miles, Al-Sultan arrived in Bodø — and was finally able to witness the aurora borealis lighting up the night sky.

"It was quite a long journey, traveling through so many different cultures and lands," he said.

"It made the whole journey worth the trouble," Al-Sultan said.

"I was so amazed [at] watching the lights," he said.

Al-Sultan said his journey itself became just as meaningful to him as the ultimate destination.

"I will always remember both together, because one could not exist without the other for me," he said.

After soaking in the experience, Al-Sultan said he plans to continue driving back to Saudi Arabia — possibly taking a different route home.

"Love his camping set-up," wrote a social media commenter. "Would love to sit by his fire and listen to his stories."

