Over 5,000 cold-stunned iguanas removed in two days during state's record freeze

More than 5,000 invasive green iguanas in Florida were removed during the state's two-day exemption that allowed residents and visitors to capture the cold-stunned reptiles without a permit, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The state wildlife agency announced this week that 5,195 cold-stunned iguanas were collected and brought to four designated FWC offices on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 during South Florida's period of record-setting cold temperatures.

"The removal of over 5,000 of these nonnative lizards in such a short time span was only possible thanks to the coordinated efforts of many staff members in multiple FWC divisions and offices, our partners and, of course, the many residents that took the time to collect and turn in cold-stunned iguanas from their properties," Roger Young, FWC's executive director said at a Feb. 4 meeting in Tallahassee.

Special regulations under an executive order allowed people to remove live, cold-stunned iguanas from the wild without a permit for two days only, the FWC said in a news release.

Of the 5,195 iguanas collected, 3,882 of them were amassed at the FWC's office in Sunrise, about 13 miles west of Fort Lauderdale, the FWC said.

Another 1,075 were collected at the FWC's location in Tequesta, some 24 miles north of West Palm Beach.

There were 215 iguanas collected at the drop-off location in the Florida Keys and 23 nabbed in Fort Myers on the Gulf Coast.

FWC staff worked to coordinate the transfer of iguanas collected to permit holders, including for sale outside the state. Any of the reptiles that couldn't be transferred to permit holders were humanely killed by trained staff, according to the FWC.

Green iguanas are a prohibited species in the Sunshine State because of their "negative impacts on Florida's environment and economy," Young said.

Because they're an invasive species in Florida, iguanas can be humanely killed on a person's property and are not protected except by the state's anti-cruelty laws.

"If you encounter a cold-stunned green iguana, you should never bring it into your home or building to warm up," according to the FWC's news release.

When temperatures dip, iguanas lose the ability to move their muscles.

"Iguanas can recover from cold-stunning more quickly than you may expect — and, once recovered, can act defensively, with long tails that whip and sharp teeth and claws."

Low temperatures in Miami reached 35 degrees on Feb. 1, while lows in West Palm Beach hit 30 degrees — breaking records for that date, set in 1909, according to National Weather Service data.

Green iguanas were first reported in South Florida in the 1960s, according to the FWC.

When temperatures dip, they lose the ability to move their muscles and have been known to fall from trees, appearing dead. But they're very much alive and in a state of paralysis, or torpor.

Many Floridians took advantage of the region's rare winter freeze to round up the pesky reptiles that can damage people's properties and "leave droppings on docks, moored boats, seawalls, porches, decks, pool platforms and inside swimming pools."

"In cleared habitats such as canal banks and vacant lots, green iguanas reside in burrows, culverts, drainage pipes and rock or debris piles," according to the FWC.

"South Florida's extensive man-made canals serve as ideal dispersal corridors to further allow iguanas to colonize new areas."

The FWC is no longer accepting live iguanas from the public, the organization said.