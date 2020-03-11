Disneyland Paris reworks princess attraction amid reports of additional workers exposed to coronavirus

Two more workers at Disneyland Paris may have been exposed to COVID-19 after one overnight technician tested positive for the coronavirus this weekend, a Parisian newspaper is reporting.

The first case was identified in a member of the CFTC Disney workers’ union on Sunday, according to Le Parisien. The additional two cases, said to be diagnosed on Tuesday, were found among two of the man’s colleagues, according to the outlet.

A representative for Disneyland Paris was not available to comment.

The park itself is still currently open to guests, although at least one of the attractions — the Princess Pavilion — was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. "As part of our continuing efforts to exceed the expectations of our Guests, this attraction is closed today," reads a message shared on the Disneyland Paris website.

The park did not provide a reason for the attraction's closing, though a park-goer on Twitter claimed the Princess Pavillion attraction was being replaced with a "Princess Cavalcade," which will parade the characters by on chariots, rather than have them interact directly with guests, The Sun reported.

When the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Sunday, Disneyland Paris had told Le Parisien that the worker had “never been in contact with visitors since he works at night when the park is closed.” The second and third workers to test positive for the virus had also worked nights, Le Parisien reported, and had often carpooled to work together at the theme park.

The first man had also been on sick leave from work for days before he tested positive; it was unclear if his colleagues had also been out of work.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Disneyland Paris confirmed its strict health and safety protocols, which include making handwashing facilities and hand sanitizers available to guests and staff; implementing regular and frequent cleaning of target areas; responding to spills or trash in a timely manner; sanitizing restrooms and kitchens at the end of every day; and washing down key outdoor areas of the park.

The park is also educating staff on proper practices regarding illness prevention, handwashing practices, taking sick leave, and maintaining social distances, among other preventative measures.

As of Wednesday, France had reported the third-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Europe after Italy and Spain. Earlier this week, the country also banned events of more than 1,000 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus across China, Hong Kong and Japan has also prompted Disney-branded theme parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Japan to temporarily close.