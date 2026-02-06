Officials tell Americans in one country to 'leave now' due to major safety concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Virtual Embassy in Iran issued a security alert Friday about land crossings — telling Americans to "leave Iran now."

"Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions and internet blockages are ongoing," the alert says.

"The Government of Iran continues to restrict access to mobile, landline and national internet networks. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran."

The embassy warned that Americans there should expect continued internet outages. It advises citizens to plan alternative means of communication and to depart by land to Armenia or Turkey.

The Armenian land border at Agarak/Norduz and Turkish land border crossings with Iran are open (Gürbulak/Bazargan, Kapıköy/Razi and Esendere/Serow). Turkmenistan’s land borders are also open.

Azerbaijan’s land borders are closed to routine traffic — and U.S. citizens should not travel to Afghanistan, Iran or the Pakistan-Iran border area, the alert advised.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are part of a U.S. delegation scheduled to meet with Iranian officials on Friday in Oman as part of diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran.

American officials are seeking to press for an end to Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, curbs on ballistic missiles and a halt to support for proxy groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

President Donald Trump has also demanded an end to the regime’s violent crackdown on protesters.

The State Department issued a "Level 4 – Do not travel" advisory for the Islamic Republic of Iran in December.

At the time, it urged Americans not to visit the country "due to the risk of terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, arbitrary arrest of U.S. citizens and wrongful detention."

Officials reiterated that the U.S. government does not have diplomatic or consular relations in Iran.

The Swiss government, acting through its Embassy in Tehran, serves as the protecting power for United States interests in Iran.

The State Department has four travel advisory levels to help travelers assess safety risks before visiting other countries.

The advisory levels are: Level 1 – Exercise Normal Precautions; Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution; Level 3 – Reconsider Travel; and Level 4 – Do Not Travel.

