Haunting ancient battle trumpet unearthed in landscape tied to legendary queen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists recently unearthed a stunning relic from the early days of ancient Britain: a Celtic battle trumpet, possibly tied to the tribe of the legendary Queen Boudica.

In January, Historic England announced that a variety of Iron Age objects were found during a routine archaeological excavation.

The star of the cache was a near-complete Iron Age battle trumpet, or carnyx — used to blare eerie sounds in battle and rally troops against the enemy.

LANDMARK COIN TIED TO LEGENDARY RULER PRESERVED FOR NATION AFTER DETECTORIST'S LUCKY DISCOVERY

The trumpet was found by archaeologists from Pre-Construct Archaeology in West Norfolk in the eastern part of England.

"These animal-headed bronze instruments were used by Celtic tribes across Europe to inspire their warriors in battle and fascinated the Romans, who frequently depicted them as war trophies," Historic England's statement read.

"This newly excavated example is one of only three known from Britain and is one of the most complete found in Europe."

Norfolk was the heartland of the ancient Iceni tribe, a Celtic people once led by Boudica.

'HUGELY EXCITING' PREHISTORIC ARTIFACTS UNCOVERED DURING HUNT FOR LONG-LOST IRISH CASTLE

In the first century A.D., Boudica led a failed uprising against the Romans — and has endured as a symbol of Britannia since.

Though it's impossible to tie the trumpet directly to Boudica, the artifact comes from the same Iron Age landscape associated with the Iceni.

Tim Pestell, senior curator of archaeology at Norfolk Museums Service, called the find "a powerful reminder of Norfolk’s Iron Age past which, through the story of Boudica and the Iceni people, still retains its capacity to fascinate the British public."

He added, "The Norfolk Carnyx Hoard will provide archaeologists with an unparalleled opportunity to investigate a number of rare objects, and ultimately, to tell the story of how these came to be buried in the county 2,000 years ago."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Excavators also found a sheet-bronze boar's head — a decorative metal fitting — as well as five shield bosses, which were round domes used in shields to protect the fighters' hands.

Archaeologists also unearthed "an iron object of unknown origin," per the release.

"They discovered something completely unexpected, paused for breath, then followed best excavation practice to recover these rare and fragile objects."

"The finds are rare, not only in a British context, but from across Europe," said Historic England.

Archaeologists "carefully lifted" the artifacts and brought them to Norfolk Museums Service, where conservation experts examined them.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The items are in a very fragile condition and require extensive stabilization work before detailed research can begin," said the release.

"The case currently rests with the coroner, who will determine its legal status in early 2026. This decision will inform the next steps for the hoard's future."

Pre-Construct Archaeology's chief executive, Mark Hinman, said in a statement that his organization's project manager "had a feeling that this site would be special."

Hinman added, "We are so impressed with the team responsible for this find."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"They discovered something completely unexpected, paused for breath, then followed best excavation practice to recover these rare and fragile objects."

Fox News Digital reached out to Historic England for additional comment.

The trumpet is one of many Iron Age items that have turned up across Britain in the past year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, archaeologists from Durham University unveiled what they described as "one of the largest and most important Iron Age finds in the U.K."

The hoard included over 800 objects, including 28 iron tires likely used for chariots.