Delta worker dead after tug vehicle crashes into jet bridge at Orlando International Airport

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A Delta Airlines employee is dead after an airport tug vehicle crashed into a jet bridge Thursday night at Orlando International Airport (MCO).

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital a tug struck the bridge where Delta Air Lines Flight 2593 was parked at about 10:55 p.m. local time.

Passengers deplaned via the rear door and airstairs, FAA officials said.

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Delta confirmed to Fox News Digital the employee was "on the job" at the time of the wreck.

"The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of a team member while on the job at Orlando International Airport on the evening of May 7," an airline spokesperson wrote in a statement. "We are focused on extending our full support to family and taking care of our Orlando team during this difficult time. We are working with local authorities as a full investigation gets underway to determine what occurred."

Operations were paused immediately after the incident and one flight departure was canceled.

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Customers were accommodated on other flights.

An MCO spokesperson told Fox News Digital the airport is sending its condolences.

"The MCO community is deeply saddened about the loss of a team member from one of our airline partners, a member of our extended airport family," the spokesperson said. "We send our condolences to his family and friends."

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The Orlando Police Department is conducting the investigation.