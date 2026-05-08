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Orlando

Delta worker dead after tug vehicle crashes into jet bridge at Orlando International Airport

Orlando Police Department conducting investigation into Thursday night incident at MCO

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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A Delta Airlines employee is dead after an airport tug vehicle crashed into a jet bridge Thursday night at Orlando International Airport (MCO).

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital a tug struck the bridge where Delta Air Lines Flight 2593 was parked at about 10:55 p.m. local time.

Passengers deplaned via the rear door and airstairs, FAA officials said.

Curbside view of Orlando International Airport terminal building and parked vehicles

FILE - A Delta Airlines employee died after a tug vehicle crash Thursday at Orlando International Airport (MCO). (Paul Hennessy/Anadolu/Getty Images)

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Delta confirmed to Fox News Digital the employee was "on the job" at the time of the wreck.

"The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of a team member while on the job at Orlando International Airport on the evening of May 7," an airline spokesperson wrote in a statement. "We are focused on extending our full support to family and taking care of our Orlando team during this difficult time. We are working with local authorities as a full investigation gets underway to determine what occurred."

Operations were paused immediately after the incident and one flight departure was canceled.

A Delta Air Lines plane taxiing to the terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

FILE - Delta Airlines told Fox News Digital it is cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation. (Aaron E. Martinez/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

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Customers were accommodated on other flights.

An MCO spokesperson told Fox News Digital the airport is sending its condolences.

"The MCO community is deeply saddened about the loss of a team member from one of our airline partners, a member of our extended airport family," the spokesperson said. "We send our condolences to his family and friends."

A Delta Airlines plane sitting on the tarmac at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

FILE - It is unclear what led to the fatal wreck, as of Friday afternoon. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

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The Orlando Police Department is conducting the investigation.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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