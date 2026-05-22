Casino boss defends closure of iconic Primm resorts amid backlash from founding family

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The CEO behind the company shutting down a group of iconic Nevada casino properties has defended the decision, telling gaming regulators the once-popular gambling stop is no longer financially sustainable.

Primm, Nevada, was once home to three bustling properties long viewed as affordable alternatives to Las Vegas, just across the California-Nevada border.

This month, it was announced that the last of the three hotels, Primm Valley Resort & Casino, is scheduled to close July 4. That closure is expected to eliminate 344 jobs, according to Fox 5 Las Vegas .

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Affinity Interactive CEO Scott Butera told the Gaming Control Board on Thursday that Primm is "just not viable as a casino operation," the Nevada Independent reported.

The executive cited ongoing financial losses and unsuccessful investment efforts as reasons for the closure.

"It’s been losing money, and we’ve been investing a lot of money over the years to no avail," Butera said. "We’ve tried many things there, including building a new sign and new slot machines."

Butera was pressed by Mike Dreitzer, the Gaming Control Board chair, who told him the board was monitoring the situation "with grave concern for the community."

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"This is of critical importance to the state, and good faith is not only requested, but it's required," said Dreitzer, the Nevada Independent reported.

"We're hoping that we'll have a transition on the property, but we are exiting as the tenant."

Butera said Affinity is "working very closely with the landlord," and cited a "potential suitor" who might revitalize the property.

"We're hoping that we'll have a transition on the property, but we are exiting as the tenant," he said.

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Affinity Interactive and its principal owner, New York-based private equity firm Z Capital, have leased and operated the Primm properties for nearly 15 years.

The closure drew criticism from the Primm family.

Cory Clemetson, president of Primm's landowner group and grandson of town founder Ernie Primm, denounced the decision to close in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

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"If the Primm properties go dark, so does the welcome they have provided over the decades," Clemetson said.

"It is contrary to our values to let that happen without exploring all options," he said.

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Clemetson added that he and his family are working "tirelessly" to explore ways to revive the Primm properties.

"Be assured that we’re working toward a revitalized Primm and a return to better days," Clemetson said.

The first two casino hotels to shut down — Whiskey Pete's and Buffalo Bill's Resort & Casino — closed in December 2024 and scaled back to special-event operations in July 2025.

Primm has seen "a slow decline" in the past 15 to 20 years, an expert told Fox News Digital earlier in May.

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"A lot of people used to stop there," said Amanda Belarmino, an associate professor of hospitality at UNLV.

"Since casinos are more readily accessible, Primm lost some of that appeal."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Affinity Interactive for reaction to Butera's comments.

Teresa Mull of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.