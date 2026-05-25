Treasure hunters find biggest Viking coin hoard in country's history: 'Without parallel'

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Two hobbyists recently uncovered one of the largest Viking coin hoards ever found — fittingly, in a Nordic country.

The hoard was found in a field near Rena, about 18 miles north of Elverum in southeastern Norway, according to an announcement from the University of Oslo's Museum of Cultural History (KHM).

The treasure hunters, Rune Sætre and Vegard Sørlie, suspected they had uncovered a hoard when they found 19 silver coins on April 10.

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They contacted local officials at Innlandet County Authority — and the site soon became the center of a major archaeological investigation.

The cache consists of 2,970 silver coins believed to have been buried around 1047. It marks the largest Viking Age coin hoard discovered in Norway since 1950 — and the biggest in the country's history.

The coins were minted between the 980s and the 1040s and bear the names of rulers including Æthelred II, Otto III, Harald Hardrada and the legendary King Cnut.

Most of the coins were minted in England or Germany, which officials said reflects the strong foreign influence on Norway’s economy during the late Viking Age.

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"Foreign coinage dominates the circulation of money in Norway up until Harald Hardrada (1046–1066) established a national coinage," KHM professor Svein Gullbekk said in a statement.

"The hoard was deposited right at the beginning of this development."

KHM described the discovery as "a coin hoard without parallel in a Norwegian context."

Hanna Geiran, director general of the Directorate for Cultural Heritage, said she could "hardly believe my ears when I heard about the find."

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She added, "This is both a national and an international event, and few things capture people’s imagination as much as the Viking Age in Norway."

It remains unclear why the hoard was buried, though researchers believe it may have been tied to the region's booming iron trade during the Viking Age.

"This is an exemplary case of how it should be done."

Archaeologist Jostein Bergstøl of the Museum of Cultural History believes the massive coin cache may represent wealth accumulated through that trade.

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"From the 900s until the late 1200s, there was enormous iron production in this area," he said. "Ore was extracted from the bogs, and the processed iron was exported to Europe."

Officials also praised the two detectorists for following proper procedures and helping secure the site.

"This is an exemplary case of how it should be done," said Innlandet County Authority archaeologist May-Tove Smiseth.

"Sætre and Sørlie immediately got in touch and have done everything by the book, in full accordance with the Directorate for Cultural Heritage’s guidelines," she added.

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"They have been highly cooperative and have actively contributed to securing and documenting the find in the best possible way."

Researchers are analyzing and registering the coins, and KHM said the hoard "will be the subject of research for many years to come."

Fox News Digital reached out to KHM for additional comment.

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The Norwegian coin cache adds to a growing list of major Viking-era discoveries over the past year.

In 2025, archaeologists in northern Germany uncovered a hoard of roughly 1,000-year-old Viking treasures after a metal detectorist alerted officials to the find.

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