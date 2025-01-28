American Airlines worker killed in Charlotte airport vehicle accident

An American Airlines worker was killed in a single vehicle accident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. and involved an airline ramp vehicle, the airport told Fox News Digital in a statement. Emergency and medical crews responded quickly, the airport said, though the American Airlines worker did not survive the accident.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the employee's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time," an airport spokesperson said.

No additional details about the accident were immediately given. The airport said it is working closely with the airline and first responders in the ongoing investigation.

An American Airlines spokesperson confirmed the worker's death to Fox News Digital in a statement.

"We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)," the airline spokesperson said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time."

Fatal accidents involving workers in airport operations are rare compared to accidents related to aircraft. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded five deaths in 2023 and three deaths in 2022 related to airport operations.

In August, two Delta Air Lines workers were killed and another person was injured at a Delta TechOps maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Georgia. Sources told FOX 5 Atlanta at the time that a tire exploded while it was being removed from a plane.

On Dec. 31, 2022, an American Airlines ground crew employee was killed in what was described as an industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama. A co-worker had described seeing the worker nearly knocked over by exhaust from a jet before being sucked into one of the engines.