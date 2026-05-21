20,000 bags stranded after technical issue at major airport leaves travelers scrambling

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British Airways is speaking out after a recent technical issue at Heathrow Airport left thousands of passengers separated from their luggage and many travelers angry.

The disruption occurred last Friday at Heathrow’s Terminal 5, British Airways’ main hub, after what airport officials described as a technical issue involving the baggage system.

The outage prevented luggage from being processed for several hours — creating long lines and piles of stranded suitcases throughout parts of the terminal, according to British publication The Times.

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An estimated 20,000 bags failed to reach their intended destinations, the outlet noted.

Fox News Digital reached out to both Heathrow Airport and British Airways. The airline confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital.

"While Heathrow Airport's baggage system is back up and running, some customers who traveled last Friday remain without their bags due to the system’s instability as delayed bags are loaded in," the airline said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Heathrow Airport owns and manages the baggage system, and we’ve been working closely with their engineers as they fix these issues. We're very sorry to our customers for the inconvenience caused — our teams are working round the clock to get customers’ luggage to them as quickly as possible," British Airways added.

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Some passengers reportedly waited hours for their luggage, while others left the airport without their belongings altogether.

The latest disruption marked the fifth baggage system incident affecting Heathrow since the start of the year, costing British Airways an estimated £10 million, or roughly $13 million, according to The Times.

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Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View From the Wing," told Fox News Digital that Heathrow already provides airlines with rebates when monthly service targets are missed.

Still, he said any type of direct compensation disputes between airports and airlines over operational failures are relatively uncommon.

Leff noted that Heathrow’s Terminal 5 has faced baggage-related issues before, including major disruptions during the terminal’s 2008 opening, when hundreds of British Airways flights were canceled.

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Earlier baggage disruptions at Heathrow this year affected roughly 7,000 bags during one incident in February and another 4,000 around Easter, Leff said — adding that the airport apologized but did not reportedly provide compensation.

The incident also sparked frustration online from travelers who said the baggage issues disrupted vacations and left some passengers stranded without essentials.

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"Ruined my whole trip," one TikTok user wrote.

"I’m back home and still have no bag."

One traveler mentioned spending hundreds of dollars replacing clothes and necessities after arriving without luggage.

Several users said the ordeal reinforced why they avoid checking bags altogether when flying internationally.

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"This is exactly why I only bring a carry-on," one traveler commented.