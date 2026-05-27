Passenger's stunning $5K cash tip leaves cruise worker in tears in shocking video

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A cabin steward aboard a Virgin Voyages cruise ship broke down in tears after receiving a surprise $5,000 cash tip in a viral social media video that sparked emotional reactions online.

The passenger behind the gesture was Bobby Rivas, a gambling content creator known online as "Bluffin Bob," who has nearly 700,000 followers on Instagram.

Rivas said he gave the money to the crew member after he won some money at the ship’s onboard casino.

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The emotional exchange was captured on video and shared online, where viewers praised both the passenger’s generosity and the crew member’s reaction.

In the video, Rivas asked the steward, identified as Jinky, about the largest tip she'd ever received while working onboard.

After she replied that her highest tip had been $300, Rivas handed her a stack of cash — and revealed that the new tip totaled $5,000.

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Jinky appeared stunned — and repeatedly asked whether the money was real before breaking down in tears.

"It’s for real?" the woman asked.

"It was free at the casino. I won it," Rivas responded.

"What an amazing gesture."

Jinky repeatedly thanked Rivas before the two people hugged.

Viewers online were especially moved after the steward immediately said she planned to share the money with her partner.

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"What an amazing gesture," one user wrote in the comments.

"Awww, she shared it. You can tell she has a heart of gold," another commenter added.

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Others pointed out the demanding nature of cruise ship work, especially for crew members who spend long periods away from home.

"Cruise workers are the absolute hardest working," one commenter wrote.

Virgin Voyages is also known for including standard gratuities in the overall cruise fare, meaning passengers are generally not required to tip crew members separately for routine service.

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The cruise line states on its website that service gratuities are already covered in the fare price, including dining and beverage service.

"We keep things refreshingly simple: There’s no need to tip for drinks, dining or spa treatments during your voyage," Virgin Voyages said.

"Your service gratuity supports the entire crew, so you can focus on enjoying every moment — without reaching for your wallet after every order."

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Due to that policy, large cash tips are not required onboard — making the gesture even more surprising.

Fox News Digital reached out to Virgin Voyages for further comment about the incident.