Record Memorial Day traffic expected as drivers warned about worst times to travel

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With tens of millions of Americans set to travel ahead of Memorial Day weekend, traffic may be unavoidable — but sitting in the worst of it doesn't have to be.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) recently released its projections for Memorial Day travel, finding that 45 million Americans are likely to travel at least 50 miles from home between May 21 and May 25, according to a release.

"This year’s domestic travel forecast is slightly higher than last year and sets a new Memorial Day weekend record with 39.1 million people traveling by car and 3.66 million expected to fly to their destinations," the statement said.

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"While gas prices are higher than last Memorial Day weekend, average ticket prices for flights are lower than last year for those who booked early."

The projection of 39.1 million people traveling by car comes as Americans pay the highest gas prices since summer 2022, AAA said.

Using data from the transportation analytics company INRIX, AAA said the heaviest congestion will hit between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, and Friday, May 22.

Afternoon traffic on Monday, May 25, will likely be especially congested between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

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That congestion also increases the risk of crashes, AAA said.

"Many drivers [will] navigate unfamiliar routes outside of their normal commuting patterns," the release said.

There's "the importance of getting a good night's rest before a road trip, planning your route ahead of time, and driving undistracted and sober."

"This stresses the importance of getting a good night's rest before a road trip, planning your route ahead of time, and driving undistracted and sober."

INRIX and AAA predict minimal traffic after 9 p.m. on Thursday, before 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and before 10 a.m. on Monday.

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Sunday is expected to see the lightest traffic overall, according to AAA and INRIX.

INRIX used GPS data, navigation apps, roadside sensors and historical traffic trends to forecast congestion and travel delays.

The forecast is that rental car pick-up lines will also be packed.

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"For travelers who are renting cars over Memorial Day weekend, AAA car rental partner Hertz says Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest pick-up days," the statement said.

"The top five markets with the highest demand are Orlando, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver and Boston."

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Fox News Digital reached out to AAA for comment.