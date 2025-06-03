Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Defibrillator installed on Everest winds up saving climber's life just weeks later

Everest defibrillator activation highlights importance of CPR training and accessible devices

By Reem Amro Fox News
Published
close
Wing suiter dives from helicopter, soars over stunning Swiss mountains Video

Wing suiter dives from helicopter, soars over stunning Swiss mountains

Denis Faoro captured the wild moment on video when he jumped out of a helicopter in his wing suit and flew over the Jungfrau mountain range in Switzerland.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who climbed Mount Everest to install a defibrillator there says the device wound up saving a woman’s life just three weeks afterward.

David Sullivan, 62, made the journey to the Himalayas to place the lifesaving device on the mountain.

He believes it is the world's highest-positioned defibrillator, sitting more than 16,000 feet above sea level, according to news agency SWNS.

EXTREME TRAVEL DESTINATION TO RESTRICT POPULAR MOUNTAIN ACCESS

After losing four close friends — all under age 45 — to sudden cardiac arrest, Sullivan founded Code Blue CPR.

He began traveling the globe as an advocate to provide CPR training and install life-saving equipment in hard-to-reach places.

David Sullivan in Nepal. Release date June 2 2025. A campaigner who climbed Mount Everest to install a defibrillator has revealed the device saved a woman's life - just two weeks later. David Sullivan founded Code Blue CPR, an organisation which aims to teach people life-saving CPR and install more defibrillators across England, after he lost four close friends - all under the age of 45 - to cardiac arrest. Mr Sullivan, 62, has spent the last several years travelling around the world trying to improve cardiac survival rates - and earlier this year ventured to the Himalayas, where he installed what he says is the world's highest defibrillator. The dad-of-four, from Oxted, Surrey, first climbed to an altitude of 22,000 feet to test the defibrillator - and then descended to one of the villages near Everest Base Camp, at just over 16,500 feet, to install the device for use. Just two weeks after he returned from his expedition, Mr Sullivan learnt that the defibrillator had saved a climber's life when her heart stopped. He said: "It was the proudest moment of my life when I learnt what had happened.

David Sullivan, 62, pictured here, made the journey to the Himalayas to place the lifesaving device on the mountain. (David Sullivan / SWNS)

Earlier this year, Sullivan climbed to an altitude of 22,000 feet to test a defibrillator.

He then descended to a village near Everest Base Camp to install it for emergency use.

Sullivan returned home to Surrey on April 30, glad about what he'd accomplished — but with no idea how quickly his work would make an impact.

HOT TRAVEL TREND HAS PEOPLE ‘TOWNSIZING’ BY VISITING QUAINT AMERICAN TOWNS

Just three weeks later, he got a phone call.

"It was … Friday (May 23), at around 3:45 a.m.," Sullivan told SWNS. "I have kids traveling the world, so I initially thought, ‘Oh my God, something's happened.’"

David Sullivan in Nepal. Release date June 2 2025. A campaigner who climbed Mount Everest to install a defibrillator has revealed the device saved a woman's life - just two weeks later. David Sullivan founded Code Blue CPR, an organisation which aims to teach people life-saving CPR and install more defibrillators across England, after he lost four close friends - all under the age of 45 - to cardiac arrest. Mr Sullivan, 62, has spent the last several years travelling around the world trying to improve cardiac survival rates - and earlier this year ventured to the Himalayas, where he installed what he says is the world's highest defibrillator. The dad-of-four, from Oxted, Surrey, first climbed to an altitude of 22,000 feet to test the defibrillator - and then descended to one of the villages near Everest Base Camp, at just over 16,500 feet, to install the device for use. Just two weeks after he returned from his expedition, Mr Sullivan learnt that the defibrillator had saved a climber's life when her heart stopped. He said: "It was the proudest moment of my life when I learnt what had happened.

Sullivan founded Code Blue CPR, an organization that aims to teach people lifesaving CPR and install more defibrillators in out-of-the-way places.  (David Sullivan / SWNS)

He added, "But it was a Sherpa [a Tibetan mountain guide] who told me the defibrillator had been activated and saved a 30-year-old woman's life," Sullivan said. "It was the proudest moment of my life."

The rescue confirmed why he'd taken on the physically and emotionally demanding journey.

"I hope it will help people realize how important it is to have access to defibrillators."

While in the Himalayas, Sullivan didn’t just install the defibrillator - he also trained local Sherpas and villagers, many of whom had never received emergency medical instruction, according to SWNS.

"It is incredible that something so simple can save someone's life - and I hope it will help people realize how important it is to have access to defibrillators," Sullivan said.

David Sullivan in Nepal. Release date June 2 2025. A campaigner who climbed Mount Everest to install a defibrillator has revealed the device saved a woman's life - just two weeks later. David Sullivan founded Code Blue CPR, an organisation which aims to teach people life-saving CPR and install more defibrillators across England, after he lost four close friends - all under the age of 45 - to cardiac arrest. Mr Sullivan, 62, has spent the last several years travelling around the world trying to improve cardiac survival rates - and earlier this year ventured to the Himalayas, where he installed what he says is the world's highest defibrillator. The dad-of-four, from Oxted, Surrey, first climbed to an altitude of 22,000 feet to test the defibrillator - and then descended to one of the villages near Everest Base Camp, at just over 16,500 feet, to install the device for use. Just two weeks after he returned from his expedition, Mr Sullivan learnt that the defibrillator had saved a climber's life when her heart stopped. He said: "It was the proudest moment of my life when I learnt what had happened.

While in the Himalayas, Sullivan didn’t just install the defibrillator - he also trained local Sherpas and villagers, many of whom had never received any kind of emergency medical instruction. (David Sullivan / SWNS)

"Being within three minutes of a defibrillator increases your chance of survival from 8% to more than 50%," he added.

For Sullivan, there's another personal angle. 

"It was the proudest moment of my life."

He once had to use his CPR training just months after learning it himself. "I performed nine minutes of CPR for a young man and used a defibrillator just three months after I had been shown how to," he told SWNS.

"While I was doing this, around 30 people just watched and didn't help - because they didn't know how."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

When the young man's mother called him the next day to say her son was alive, Sullivan said it changed his life.

"I knew then that everyone should know how to save a life," Sullivan said. 

Now, Sullivan wants to dedicate himself to reshaping others' lives.

David Sullivan in Nepal. Release date June 2 2025. A campaigner who climbed Mount Everest to install a defibrillator has revealed the device saved a woman's life - just two weeks later. David Sullivan founded Code Blue CPR, an organisation which aims to teach people life-saving CPR and install more defibrillators across England, after he lost four close friends - all under the age of 45 - to cardiac arrest. Mr Sullivan, 62, has spent the last several years travelling around the world trying to improve cardiac survival rates - and earlier this year ventured to the Himalayas, where he installed what he says is the world's highest defibrillator. The dad-of-four, from Oxted, Surrey, first climbed to an altitude of 22,000 feet to test the defibrillator - and then descended to one of the villages near Everest Base Camp, at just over 16,500 feet, to install the device for use. Just two weeks after he returned from his expedition, Mr Sullivan learnt that the defibrillator had saved a climber's life when her heart stopped. He said: "It was the proudest moment of my life when I learnt what had happened.

"Being within three minutes of a defibrillator increases your chance of survival from 8% to more than 50%," said Sullivan, pictured above performing CPR on a training Manikin.  (David Sullivan / SWNS)

He is moving forward with a plan to train 1.2 million students in CPR through a school initiative.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We want every school to have a new defibrillator and every person in the school - students, teachers, staff - to have all the training necessary to save someone's life," he told SWNS.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"We won't stop until we achieve that," he also said. 

Reem Amro is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 