High school basketball player jumps into action to save opponent's life after harrowing on-court collapse

A critical moment prompted a high school basketball player in Oklahoma to put aside competition. When Randy Vitales, 16, went into cardiac arrest in the opening minutes of a basketball game Jan. 9, Magnus Miller rushed to his aid.

According to Oklahoma City news station KOCO-5, Dover High School was competing against Life Christian Academy in Orlando, Oklahoma, when Vitales collapsed about three minutes into the game. Dover coaches determined Vitales did not have a pulse, according to King Fisher Press.

Miller reportedly had undergone lifeguard training and used an automated external defibrillator to help Vitales. The high school student also took the lead in performing CPR.

Once Vitales' heartbeat was restored, CPR was administered until medical personnel made it to the gymnasium.

The Guthrie Fire Department credited Miller for his actions, telling KOCO-5 the student-athlete "without a shadow of a doubt" saved his opponent's life.

Miller said there was no hesitation once he became aware of the situation.

"I didn’t have any second thoughts about it," the 18-year-old told the news outlet. "I just jumped in and took control."

Miller admitted that being described as a lifesaver was somewhat unsettling.

"It’s weird hearing someone say you saved their life," Miller said. "But it wasn’t really me. It was God just being there for me and him. Obviously, I didn’t go there to play basketball that day."

Dover Public Schools previously confirmed Vitales was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital and eventually placed in the intensive care unit (ICU). Once Vitales was admitted, doctors said an abnormal heartbeat caused the cardiac arrest.

"Randy is undergoing several tests and will be moved to ICU," a statement released Jan. 9 said. "Doctors did say that the quick response by our coaches and the training they received is probably what saved his life. Counselors and some area pastors were at the school when our teams returned to talk and pray with our students."

The Oklahoman reported Vitales was breathing without the assistance of a ventilator as of Jan. 11.

