Hot travel trend has people 'townsizing' by visiting quaint American towns

As Americans begin to embark on their summer vacations, a new travel trend has people seeking "quaint" destinations.

Priceline released its annual travel trends report for 2025 — and one trend, "townsizing," is giving some under-the-radar destinations the limelight.

"Americans are seeking simplicity and will travel to find it," the press release notes. People are opting "for quaint, comfy respites in America’s small towns."

"The trend toward small towns offers different benefits for different generations," it adds.

"While boomers are most likely to feel that small towns are more relaxing, Gen Z is ‘townsizing’ as a way to indulge in the charming, quaint moments depicted in their most comforting movies."

Gen Z is 89% more likely than average travelers to seek out a vacation that offers a "Nancy Meyers lifestyle," according to the report.

Destinations such as Old Saybrook, Connecticut; North Wildwood, New Jersey; and Cape Cod in Massachusetts are examples of quieter towns that encompass the coastal movie charm in many of Meyers' movies.

The report adds that 67% of Gen Z are "more likely to see a vacation as an opportunity to live out their small-town fantasies."

"These types of trips are for people who want to sit back, relax and take their time exploring the local shops and restaurants of a quiet area - away from the hustle and bustle of a big city," Adam Duckworth, president and founder of Travelmation, told Fox News Digital.

Indiana-based travel adviser at Travelmation, Amy Thomasson, told Fox News Digital she is seeing the trend spark near her home.

"The New Baden/French Lick area is a perfect example of townsizing," said Thomasson.

"These travelers are less interested in ticking off the boxes of what everyone says they should do on vacation and instead turning to more experiential trips where they can make memories in a new and exciting location," she added.

Thomasson says she's noticed the trend become very popular with more clients seeking easy weekend getaways.

"They are looking for a place they can easily drive to that has good hotel options and fun things to do. They want to go off the beaten path but not be inconvenienced," she said.

Thomasson says the trend also allows travelers to save money and avoid the hassles of flying — giving people a more relaxed pace for their vacation.