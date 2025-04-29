Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Extreme travel destination to restrict popular mountain access

Climbers will need to have scaled another peak before they attempt Everest, says government

Ashley J. DiMella
Published
close
Daredevils may run into a hiccup if they're looking to climb the world’s highest mountain.

Mount Everest, located in the Himalayas, is exploring restricting access to the summit.

Nepal has drafted a law that would require climbers to have prior experience with hiking one of the Himalayan mountains, Reuters reported.

ANCIENT TEMPLE UNDERGOES RENOVATIONS TO PREVENT EARTHQUAKE DAMAGE

The proposed law aims at improving safety while also reducing overcrowding on the summit.

Those wanting to climb Mount Everest would have to provide evidence of having climbed at least one 7,000-meter (22,965 ft.) mountain in Nepal.

May 18, 2013: In this file photo released by Alpenglow Expeditions, a climber prepares to descend the Hillary Step as he makes his way down from the summit of Mount Everest, in the Khumbu region of the Nepal Himalayas. Nepal will slash the climbing fees for Mount Everest to attract more mountaineers to the world's highest peak, even as concerns grow about the environmental effects of thousands of climbers who already crowd the mountain during the high season.

New safety measures for Mount Everest proposed by Nepal would require climbers to demonstrate previous high-altitude Himalayan experience. (AP/Alpenglow Expeditions/File)

In 2023, 12 climbers were reported dead while five went missing following 478 hiking permits issued by Nepal, according to Reuters. 

An area above 26,247 ft. on the mountain is referred to as the "death zone."

Over 330 climbers have died while hiking Mount Everest since modern records began in 1921. 

That's where the air is too thin to support human life without supplemental oxygen.

Over 330 climbers have died while hiking Mount Everest since modern recordkeeping began in 1921, while 200 bodies remain frozen on the slopes, according to travel company Mount Everest Official. 

Expedition operators believe Nepal should not limit the permit to just those in the Himalayan Mountain range but should allow any 7,000-meter peak as many mountains are not popular.

Yaks carrying mountaineering equipments return to base camp after Mount Everest expeditions were cancelled in Solukhumbu district April 27, 2014. There was fury among the roughly 400 sherpas at base camp after the April 18 accident on the perilous Khumbu icefall, the single deadliest disaster on the world's highest mountain. Chanting, pumping their fists and threatening violence, a group of young sherpas forced an expedition boycott that now looks almost certain, for the first time, to write off a whole season for hundreds of would-be summiteers. The sherpa backlash, which had simmered for years as a cut-throat business expanded, could deal a blow to the commercial expedition industry that took off in the mid-1990s - pushing costs for climbers even higher. To match Insight NEPAL-EVEREST/ REUTERS/Phurba Tenjing Sherpa (NEPAL - Tags: ANIMALS TRAVEL BUSINESS SPORT) - RTR4D6VK

Those wanting to climb Mount Everest would have to provide evidence of having climbed at least one 7,000-metre mountain in Nepal. (Reuters)

Austria-based expedition organizer, Lukas Furtenbach of Furtenbach Adventures, told Reuters the Himalayan experience requirement "doesn’t make sense."

"I would also add mountains that are close to 7,000 meters to that list and that are widely used as preparation, like Ama Dablam, Aconcagua, Denali and others," said Furtenbach.

Garrett Madison of Madison Mountaineering shared a similar sentiment, telling Reuters a 6,500-meter peak anywhere in the world would be a better idea.

"It's too difficult to find a reasonable 7,000-meter-plus peak in Nepal," the U.S.-based expedition organizer echoed. 

In this March 18, 2015, file photo, trekkers take an acclimatization hike on the way to Everest base camp in Nepal.

Tashi Lhakpa Sherpa of the 14 Peaks Expedition in Nepal told Reuters that "only a few of the 7,000-meter mountains attract climbers."

About 700 and 1,000 climbers attempt the summit each year, with success rates ranging between 60% and 70%, according to Climbing Kilimanjaro. 

Reuters contributed reporting to this article. 