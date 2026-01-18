Deadly high-speed train derailment kills 21, injures 100 more in Spain: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 21 people were killed and dozens more were injured after a high-speed train derailed and struck another train in southern Spain on Sunday evening, according to reports.

The crash happened at around 6:40 p.m. local time near the town of Adamuz in Córdoba province, when the initial derailment forced a second train off the tracks. Roughly 100 people were injured, including 25 with serious injuries, Reuters reported, citing police sources and local media.

One of the train drivers was among those killed, according to Reuters.

Spain’s rail infrastructure operator, Adif, said the Iryo 6189 Malaga-to-Madrid train derailed and crashed onto an adjacent track, causing a second train traveling from Madrid to Huelva to also derail.

MULTIPLE PEOPLE KILLED AFTER CONSTRUCTION CRANE FALLS, DERAILS TRAIN IN THAILAND

The crash happened about 10 minutes after the Iryo train departed Córdoba.

The Iryo train was identified as a Freccia 1000 train carrying more than 300 passengers, while the other train was operated by Renfe and had approximately 100 people on board, Reuters reported.

One woman, who said she was a passenger on the Iryo train, described chaotic scenes during the derailment.

US CITIZENS INJURED IN PERU TRAIN COLLISION NEAR WORLD-FAMOUS MACHU PICCHU TOURIST DESTINATION

"Ten minutes after departing, the train started to shake a lot, and it derailed from coach 6 behind us. The lights went out," she wrote on X.

Videos posted on social media showed emergency responders assisting people as they climbed out through train windows.

Rail services between Madrid and Andalusia were subsequently suspended, according to Reuters.

TRAIN CRASH WITH 800 PASSENGERS AT RISK LIKELY CAUSED BY HUMAN ERROR

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The deadly derailment comes just days after a separate rail disaster in Thailand, where at least 22 people were killed when a construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train, causing it to derail and catch fire.

Fox News Digital's Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.