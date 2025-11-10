Train crash with 800 passengers at risk likely caused by human error

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The collision of an express train with a passenger train on Sunday evening sent 79 passengers to the hospital, with 13 people still hospitalized.

The express train hit the back of the passenger train near the town of Pezinok, Slovakia, with 800 passengers in total aboard. None are said to be in life-threatening condition, according to The Associated Press.

Prime Minister Robert Fico reportedly said the crash was due to human error.

Slovak Railways director Ivan Bednárik said the first train passed through a red light, moving into the wrong sector, The Slovak Spectator reported.

"The express had already started braking, otherwise the consequences would have been far worse," Bednárik said, according to reports.

This is the second collision in the past month, with 91 people previously injured on Oct. 13 following a crash in eastern Slovakia, Reuters reported.

Pezinok is "a modern district town with built-up industry," notes the official government website.

The town is known for its viticulture and wine production, as well as various historical monuments.

"The city is characterized by a historical center with typical town houses, streets in a regular grid plan and the remains of the original walls," reads the website.

Slovakia welcomed nearly two million visitors in 2024, according to the European Union.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed reporting.