Multiple people killed after construction crane falls, derails train in Thailand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 22 people were killed and 64 injured in Thailand Wednesday after a construction crane fell on a passenger train, officials said.

The crane struck a moving train in Nakhon Ratchasima province as it traveled from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani, causing the train to derail and catch fire, according to the province’s Public Relations Department.

The department said in a Facebook post that the fire was under control and that officials were searching for people believed to be trapped inside the train.

LOCALS CALL OUT 'EXCESSIVE TOURISM' AFTER TRAM CRASH LEAVES AT LEAST 15 DEAD AND 18 INJURED

Transport Minister Piphat Ratchakitprakan said there were nearly 200 people on board the train and that an investigation was underway.

SEVERAL ELEPHANTS KILLED IN TRAIN COLLISION AS IMPACT CAUSES MULTIPLE COACHES TO DERAIL

"Nineteen bodies have been recovered, but there are still some inside the train carriages that cannot be removed yet because the crane started shifting, so the team pulled back for fear of danger," said Police Col. Thatchapon Chinnawong, according to Reuters.

Chinnawong added that those who were killed were in two of the three carriages struck by the crane.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.