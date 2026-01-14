Expand / Collapse search
Disasters

Multiple people killed after construction crane falls, derails train in Thailand

Transport Minister says 195 people were on board, investigation underway

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 13

At least 22 people were killed and 64 injured in Thailand Wednesday after a construction crane fell on a passenger train, officials said.

The crane struck a moving train in Nakhon Ratchasima province as it traveled from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani, causing the train to derail and catch fire, according to the province’s Public Relations Department.

The department said in a Facebook post that the fire was under control and that officials were searching for people believed to be trapped inside the train.

LOCALS CALL OUT 'EXCESSIVE TOURISM' AFTER TRAM CRASH LEAVES AT LEAST 15 DEAD AND 18 INJURED

construction crane fell into a passenger train

A construction crane fell into a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, on Wednesday, Jan. 14.  (State Railway of Thailand via AP)

Transport Minister Piphat Ratchakitprakan said there were nearly 200 people on board the train and that an investigation was underway.

SEVERAL ELEPHANTS KILLED IN TRAIN COLLISION AS IMPACT CAUSES MULTIPLE COACHES TO DERAIL

officials examine a derailed train

The aftermath of a deadly crane collapse that struck a passenger train in Thailand. (State Railway of Thailand via AP)

"Nineteen bodies have been recovered, but there are still some inside the train carriages that cannot be removed yet because the crane started shifting, so the team pulled back for fear of danger," said Police Col. Thatchapon Chinnawong, according to Reuters. 

Chinnawong added that those who were killed were in two of the three carriages struck by the crane.

Thailand train derailment

A train traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani derailed after a construction crane fell onto one of its carriages. (Ministry of Transport/Handout via Reuters)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

