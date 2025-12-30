US citizens injured in Peru train collision near world-famous Machu Picchu tourist destination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two trains collided head-on along a rail line leading to Machu Picchu in Peru on Tuesday, killing a railroad worker and injuring dozens of others, including U.S. citizens, authorities in Peru said.

The Associated Press reported that the person who died was a railroad employee, according to Jhonathan Castillo Gonzalez, a captain with the Cuzco police department, who said rail service was suspended along the route connecting Machu Picchu with the nearby city of Cuzco following the crash.

The U.S. Embassy in Peru said it received reports of a collision between two trains traveling between Ollantaytambo and Aguas Calientes, also known as Machupicchu Pueblo.

The rail line is the primary transportation corridor for tourists traveling to Machu Picchu, one of South America’s most visited archaeological sites.

"There are U.S. citizens among the injured in the crash," the embassy said, adding that Peruvian authorities were dispatching first responders to the crash site.

The extent of the injuries and the total number of people hurt were not immediately clear. Officials had not released information on what caused the collision as of Tuesday.

Aguas Calientes, located in a narrow valley along the Urubamba River, serves as the gateway town to Machu Picchu and is accessible primarily by train or hiking routes.

The rail line connects Ollantaytambo to Aguas Calientes and runs through mountainous terrain. It is used daily by thousands of tourists, as well as local residents and workers.

Ollantaytambo, about 45 miles northwest of Cusco, is a major transportation hub in Peru’s Sacred Valley and a common starting point for rail travel to Machu Picchu. The area is known for its steep geography, limited road access and heavy reliance on rail transport.

The U.S. Embassy encouraged anyone in need of assistance following the crash to contact iPeru at +51 944-492-314.

All rail traffic between Ollantaytambo and Aguas Calientes has been suspended, according to officials.

Travelers with upcoming rail plans are being advised to contact their rail service provider directly to reschedule trips or inquire about reimbursement options.

It was not immediately known when service would resume or how many passengers were affected by the suspension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.