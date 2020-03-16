Cruise ship experiencing coronavirus outbreak to dock in Cuba

A cruise ship struck by the coronavirus outbreak has found a port to disembark.

The Braemar, a ship in the Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines fleet, will be docking in Cuba after being denied entry at multiple ports. British passengers will then be repatriated back to the United Kingdom.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announced the update to the ship's status on its Twitter page. According to the post, "Captain Jozo (of the Braemar) has announced to our guests on board that he is setting to sail to Cuba, where all guests will be repatriated back to the UK."

In a separate tweet, the cruise line stated, "Whilst we can’t confirm exact flight details yet, we are working with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and plan to fly guests home once we arrive in Cuba. We will update our guests as soon as we have more information."

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office in the UK also released a statement, writing, "We are working around the clock to arrange evacuation flights from Cuba to the UK as soon as possible for passengers on the Braemar cruise ship. The evacuation is being coordinated with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and we advise that all passengers follow their instructions. We continue to update British passengers as the plans progress."

The Braemer had been denied entry to multiple ports in the Caribbean, Cruise Industry News reports. According to reports, 22 guests and 21 crew members have shown flu-like symptoms and are being kept in isolation on the ship. Of this group, five tested positive for COVID-19 at the boat's last port of call.

According to the Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' Twitter page, the ship has taken steps to promote social distancing among the rest of the guests and crew.