Cruise director warns overnight hotel stays could leave passengers stranded abroad

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A recent Facebook post from Carnival Cruise Line’s brand ambassador has ignited a debate among cruise passengers: When a ship docks overnight, should travelers stay on board — or book a hotel on land?

John Heald, who is also a senior cruise director, recently addressed the topic in a post on his Facebook page.

"You need to let our guest services team know that you’re going to do this 24 hours before the arrival [at] Cabo," he said.

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"Most importantly ... because we use a tender service to get our guests into Cabo San Lucas, this may not be possible to do on the second day if the weather and sea conditions [mean] that it is unsafe to operate those boats," he said.

"This would mean that your cruise would effectively be over, and you would have to be responsible for finding your way home. I would hate for that to happen to you or to anyone," he added.

Carnival maintains that passengers who choose to explore independently — including those staying overseas overnight — take on added responsibility.

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"When guests are participating in a Carnival-organized shore excursion, the ship will wait for them if the tour is delayed," a Carnival spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"However, for guests exploring independently, the ship is under no obligation to delay departure if [those passengers] are not back on board by the designated time."

"Carnival asks all guests to return to the ship at least 30 minutes prior to the scheduled departure time," the spokesperson also said. "If a guest has not checked back in, efforts are made to determine their whereabouts. This policy ensures the safety of all guests and the timely operation of our voyages."

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Cruise operators have increasingly embraced longer port calls, giving passengers more time to explore destinations, TravelAge West reported.

Travelers who arrange their own activities are responsible for returning on time — or risk being left behind.

Hotels can offer more space and better access to neighborhoods far from the port, according to the "All Things Cruise" blog.

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Still, many cruisers argue the downsides outweigh the benefits.

Booking a hotel means paying for a second place to sleep while already covering the cost of a cruise cabin.

Risk is another factor. As noted by Conde Nast Traveler, those who arrange their own activities are responsible for returning on time — or risk being left behind.

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Those cruise passengers would have to coordinate transportation between the port and hotel. Plus, safety considerations vary by destination. Cruise lines caution passengers about being mindful when staying ashore overnight, TravelHost reported.

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Debates have ensued across social media, specifically on Facebook and Reddit.

"Why would you do that when you have a perfectly good hotel room right on the ship? That makes no sense," one traveler said in response to the brand ambassador's Facebook post.

"You can stay overnight, but you need to inform the ship of what your intention[s] are, so they are not delayed in leaving the port," another Facebook user said.

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A poster on Reddit in r/royalcaribbean posed the same question.

A cruiser responded, "Not a stupid question. ... The ship is a moving all-inclusive resort. That's why I like cruising. Same bed. Same room. New ports."