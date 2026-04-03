5 dangerous cruise ports that travelers should research before booking excursions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cruising to tropical destinations may sound carefree and a bucket-list best, but some of the most popular ports come with safety concerns travelers should not ignore, industry experts say.

Passengers need to understand local risks before leaving the ship, especially in destinations with higher crime rates or active government warnings, experts say.

A recent podcast, "The Travel Scouts," highlighted a number of cruise ports that have elevated safety concerns, based on crime data and international travel advisories.

AMERICANS WARNED OF AL QAEDA-LINKED TERRORIST PRESENCE IN POPULAR VACATION GETAWAY

Here are five mentioned.

"You need to have information so you can make wise decisions," the podcast noted.

Belize

Belize was the first cruise port the podcast mentioned in this regard.

Nearly one million cruise passengers visit the country each year — but Belize City is currently under a Level 3 advisory from the U.S. State Department, meaning travelers are urged to reconsider visiting.

"Belize City is a very sketchy area," said Jason, a host of "The Travel Scouts" podcast, along with his wife, Kellie.

Trinidad and Tobago

Another port that has raised concerns is Trinidad and Tobago.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The locations remain under a Level 3 advisory due to crime — with warnings that include risks of robbery, kidnapping and violence tied to organized crime.

Several major cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America, have scheduled stops there, the podcast said.

Jamaica

Jamaica, a key stop for Caribbean cruises, presents both progress and remaining risks.

While overall conditions have improved and the country is now rated at Level 2, certain areas are high risk.

Those higher-risk areas include Kingston and Montego Bay.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"If your cruise will be visiting one of those ports, just be aware of that and ensure you do not plan to get a taxi and go out solo to explore," Jason said.

Mexico

Mexico also draws millions of cruise visitors each year, but safety can vary widely depending on location.

Ports along the Yucatán Peninsula are generally considered safe.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

However, some Pacific coast destinations, including Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo, have experienced security challenges linked to cartel violence.

Haiti

Haiti stands out as one of the most dangerous destinations in the region, the podcast noted.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The country is currently under a Level 4 "do not travel" advisory due to widespread gang violence and political instability.

"You do not need to be afraid of or avoid the cruise ports," the podcast noted.

"You just need to take appropriate precautions and plan wisely."