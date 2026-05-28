Cruise ship battles rough Pacific seas to save injured, stranded sailor

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A luxury cruise ship battled rough Pacific seas to rescue an injured sailor stranded aboard a disabled vessel far from shore, according to reports.

The incident took place May 26, per CruiseHive, aboard a ship that was heading to Vancouver.

The vessel, Silver Whisper, is operated by the Royal Caribbean Group-owned luxury cruise line Silversea Cruises.

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The Silver Whisper was completing a 24-night one-way sailing from Papeete, Tahiti, when it was alerted to an injured sailor, according to CruiseHive.

The ship was reportedly too far from Hawaii and the continental United States to attempt an air rescue, prompting the Silver Whisper to divert course.

Passengers onboard Silver Whisper posted on Facebook about the multi-hour incident.

One person said the Silver Whisper rescued a man "whose vessel lost all power and communications in high winds and rough seas."

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"We were the closest ship to him — it took 7 hours to reach him, with no exact coordinates," the Facebook user said.

"A needle in a haystack. Happy to report he was found, is alive — with a broken shoulder, but doing well."

"Many of us might miss flights due to our delay, but we saved people and one crew member is injured."

One Facebook user said that there was a "twist in our journey to Vancouver."

"May Day call was received by the Coast Guard and our ship was directed to perform the rescue," the passenger said.

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"Many of us might miss flights due to our delay, but we saved people and one crew member is injured," the person continued.

"The mast is gone and too far out in [the] ocean for [a] helicopter. #Silversea Silver Whisper to the rescue!"

Another passenger claimed the waters became noticeably rougher during the rescue maneuver.

"We were sent to our cabins because stabilizers had to be collapsed on rough seas," the Facebook user recalled.

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"Quite an experience."

The Silver Seas' website indicates the Silver Whisper is "one of the most technically up-to-the-minute ships at sea."

"Revel in the pampering treatments of an expanded wellness spa, shop the hottest trends from top designers at our shipboard boutiques, and enjoy dynamic, full-scale productions in a multi-tiered show lounge," the site says.

"Silver Whisper luxury cruise ship has it all."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Royal Caribbean for additional comment.