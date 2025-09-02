World's largest cruise ship debuts as industry expects 19 million travelers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The world’s largest ship set sail on Sunday, making its debut out of Port Canaveral, Florida.

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas has 20 decks and eight neighborhoods with seven pools. It accommodates 5,000 passengers.

"Star of the Seas represents the next bold step in our journey to reimagine vacations," said Royal Caribbean Group president and CEO Jason Liberty in a press release.

"It brings together the best of our innovation, signature experiences, and the most sought-after destinations into one unforgettable vacation."

He added, "With Star, we're not just launching a ship, we're advancing our mission to create the world's best vacations responsibly for guests of all ages."

In January, AAA released its first-ever "Cruise Travel Forecast."

It projects that 19 million Americans plan to take cruises this year.

Stewart Chiron, a Miami-based cruise industry expert known as "The Cruise Guy," told Fox News Digital that "2025 is another record year."

"More people have cruised in 2025 than any previous year in history," he said. "Future bookings are at record levels when compared to the same time in any previous year."

Last year, 18.2 million travelers went on cruises, according to the AAA report.

Chiron said he sees demand surging in the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe.

The cruise forecast report found that 72% of passengers are heading to Caribbean destinations in search of sunny vacation times.

Six percent plan on heading to Alaska, while 5% of people will be cruising in the Mediterranean, according to the report.

He added that he's seeing interest in the Panama Canal, Japan and Asia growing along with expedition cruises to the North and South Poles.

"Cruise lines are responding to strong demand from cruise passengers who are desiring private destinations and the enticing experiences that are unavailable at the other ports being visited on regular itineraries," said Chiron.

While the cruise industry is on the uptick, Chiron said there are a few things to consider.

"Geopolitical issues and fuel costs are always a concern," said Chiron. "The cruise industry has protective measures in place, including the ability to move ships to ensure smooth sailings."

"Passenger and ship safety is paramount," he added.