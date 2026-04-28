Beautiful destination forced to impose penalties to stop aggressive street tactics

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A popular Italian island is taking new steps to improve the tourist experience by cracking down on aggressive sales tactics.

Capri, a luxury destination off the coast of Naples, has introduced a ban on persistent street solicitation, targeting restaurant hosts, tour operators and vendors who approach visitors with repeated or intrusive pitches, U.K. news outlet The Independent reported.

Under the new rule, violators can face fines ranging from about $30 to $585.

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The move comes as Capri continues to grapple with overtourism with as many as 50,000 visitors arriving on peak days, according to Italy’s national hotel association.

The island is implementing other changes to combat overtourism, as well.

Starting in May, officials are introducing limits on organized tour groups, capping them at 40 people, the association noted.

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Tour guides are no longer allowed to use oversized markers such as umbrellas or flags to lead groups — a move aimed at reducing congestion in busy areas, according to Euronews.

The measures were approved unanimously by Capri’s city council as part of a broader effort to manage surging visitor numbers and reduce crowding during peak travel months, Travel Noire reported.

The head of Capri’s local business association, Luciano Bersani, said the new rules are a "first step" toward easing congestion during the busiest times of day.

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"[The association] favorably welcomes the new regulation on tourist groups and guides. This is an important first step, calling for other concrete initiatives, which should allow for better use of Capri during certain hours of the day congested by the many daily visitors," Bersani said in early 2026, Italian media reported.

"This is an act of responsibility that reflects our vision of an island that is finally more livable."

Capri has long enforced rules to preserve its character.

As far back as the 1960s, local ordinances banned disruptive behavior such as loud radios, overnight stays in public areas and picnicking on lawns, Time Out reported.

Local business groups have expressed support for the latest restrictions.

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The changes are expected to ease congestion in heavily trafficked areas such as the main square and marina, while improving the overall experience for both visitors and residents, Euronews said.

"This is an act of responsibility that reflects our vision of an island that is finally more livable," said Lorenzo Coppola, president of Capri’s hotel association, the Italian media reported.

The changes come as Capri prepares for another high-volume summer travel season.

"The new rules for [organized] groups are indispensable tools for decongesting critical areas, giving back breathing space to our pedestrian routes."

"I welcome the cap, which I don't see as protecting just VIP tourism, but for everyone," Gianluigi Lembo, owner of the famous Taverna Anema e Core, said in early 2026, Italian media reported.

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"We are studying this and port security extensively, and we will be able to resolve it well before the summer," Capri’s mayor, Paolo Falco, said in a statement to Italian media in February 2026.

The changes come as Capri prepares for another high-volume summer travel season.