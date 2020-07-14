Bali hotel rated best in the world

The idea of staying in a hotel beyond your own backyard may feel like a million miles away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep dreaming of a holiday abroad.

New York magazine Travel & Leisure conducted a survey earlier this year, which concluded just before worldwide lockdown measures came into place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on an annual reader survey, readers can rate airlines, airports, car-rental agencies, cities, cruise ships, destination spas, hotels, hotel brands, islands and tour operators.

But if you’re wanting to put a short list of top hotels to book when international border restrictions ease, this lush pad in Bali should be at the top.

The title for the World’s Best Hotel was awarded to Capella Ubud, a luxury hotel hideaway in the highlands that was designed by visionaire Bill Bensley.

According to the publication, one reader described the hotel as “marvellous” while another said their stay was the “best personalised service” with staff being “super attentive” and the overall design as “unique.”

Sitting surrounded by small villages, shrines and rolling hills of green rice paddies in Ubud’s Keliki Valley, the hotel meets guests with a suspension bridge that takes each visitor to their own tented suite.

According to Travel & Leisure , “the interiors have the aura of an old-world explorer’s hideaway — but in the most luxurious way, with teak flooring, vintage steamer trunks, and antique furnishings.”

Another big appeal for guests is the feeling of being immersed in the jungle, with dense forest on all sides and the River Wos rushing below.

“It’s a magical experience on the isle of gods,” as one guest said.

Bali announced earlier this week, the country will welcome back international visitors on September 11.

But while Bali is keen for the economic boost tourists would bring, the Australian Government has told Australians to stay away.

“Do not travel to Indonesia, including Bali,” the government’s Smartraveller site reads.

“If you’re an Australian visitor in Indonesia leave now – don’t delay.”

This article originally appeared on news.com.au.