'Baby Yoda' changing station at Disneyland is just a clever hoax, Disney Parks confirms

It's almost enough to make you excited to change a dirty diaper. If only it were real.

Ever since his debut on “The Mandalorian” in November, “Baby Yoda” madness has officially swept the universe, infiltrating our memes, our toys, our clothing, and even our spiky-haired celebrity chefs. But the one place it hasn’t infiltrated — at least not yet — are the bathrooms inside Disneyland, despite a viral photo that seems to suggest otherwise.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user who goes by @Cartarsauce shared a photograph that suggested Disneyland had replaced its existing baby-changing signage with images that depict a diaper-clad Baby Yoda.

“Um guys, why is nobody talking about the baby changing signage in Galaxy's Edge?” he asked in the caption.

But as it turns out, nobody is talking about it because it apparently isn’t real. A representative for Disney World confirmed to Fox News on Friday morning that neither Disneyland nor Disney World had changed its baby-changing signage, meaning the picture isn't real.

The person behind the Twitter account, Sam Carter, also identifies himself as an artist and former Disneyland employee.

Real or not, however, the internet seemed absolutely charmed by Carter's idea.

“Adorable,” one wrote.

“Major Easter egg!” another said.

“This is glorious. I’ll have to check out Orlando,” someone else remarked.

There were, however, some who were dubious to begin with, even though they remained hopeful.

Meanwhile, the actual signage at the park does appear somewhat similar to the fake Baby Yoda sign (in its distressed appearance, at least) albeit without the Yoda ears, according to a visitor who shared a photo back in August.

And anyway, as one Twitter user pointed out, "Baby Yodas" of that size probably don’t need anyone to attend to their diapers.

“It's 50 years old, figure it'd be beyond a changing table at this point. Maybe it's Force Influencing everyone to do its childlike bidding.”