Mississippi hoping Baby Yoda can get drivers to put their kids in car seats

The force is strong … in Mississippi.

The state’s department of transportation has jumped on the Baby Yoda bandwagon in an effort to remind drivers to use car seats for their children.

The popular “The Mandalorian” character is shown in the Disney+ series riding around in a hovering carrier, despite its ability to pick giant animals off the ground with the mystical energy.

9 OUT OF 10 DRIVERS THINK EVERYONE ELSE CAN'T DRIVE IN WINTER

The disparity has been turned into a meme that the agency referenced on a traffic sign:

It’s unknown how effective it was as a safety measure, but a tweet pic of the sign received 5,700 likes and several humorous responses, including one depicting Baby Yoda handing a police officer a fake driver’s license.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP