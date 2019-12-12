Parents slammed for letting child sit on sushi bar, touch food on conveyor belt

A video of a child sitting on top of a sushi bar while touching food moving down a conveyor belt has the Internet slamming the mom and dad’s “hands-off” parenting.

The video was posted to a Reddit thread with the caption “Hands-off parenting at a conveyor belt sushi bar.”

The parents and an older child are seen sitting in chairs at the bar while a younger child sits on top of the bar, directly next to the conveyor belt. As the food moves down the conveyor belt, the young child reaches out their hand and begins touching the plated food.

MOM'S HACK TO STOP KIDS FROM BEGGING FOR TOYS IN STORES BEFORE CHRISTMAS GOES VIRAL

The child continues touching the food for about 30 seconds before the mother appears to notice and tries to put food into the toddler’s mouth.

The child, however, keeps touching the plates of food passing by on the conveyor belt, even as the mom apparently tries to feed the child to distract them.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Redditors in the thread were not pleased by the child’s behavior, particularly the mom and dad’s lack of parenting.

“I'm surprised they weren't told to move their kid. Completely unacceptable,” one Reddit user commented.

Another wrote, “You should get removed from the restaurant actually. That’s creating a health hazard.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The shock when they get the bill for everything the kid touched,” another Redditor said.

Another person jokingly, or maybe not so jokingly, commented “You get my germs! And you get my germs! Everybody gets strep!!!”