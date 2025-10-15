Archaeologists unearth ancient bishop's lavish bathhouse, shedding light on early Christian life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists recently discovered the remnants of an ancient bishop's luxurious perk: a vast bathhouse, unheard of among modern clergy.

The discovery was made in Olympus, an ancient Lycian port city in the Turkish province of Antalya, per Anadolu Agency (AA).

The bathhouse measures around 2,150 square feet. It dates back to the 5th or 6th centuries A.D., and was attached to the bishop's private residence.

Gökçen Kurtuluş Öztaşkın, a professor at Pamukkale University in Turkey, told AA that archaeologists also found a Byzantine church with mosaics made of pebbles during their excavation of Olympus, as well as ancient cemeteries and houses.

Of the bishop's bathhouse, Öztaşkın noted that it was a "rather large and elaborate complex."

"Baths attached to private residences are usually small," she said.

"We identified the heating system, furnace area and wall-heating elements, which make it a rare example from its period."

But the complex wasn't just a personal indulgence for the bishop.

In the 5th and 6th centuries A.D., Byzantine bishops often acted as civic officials as well as spiritual leaders of their communities.

"They managed the city’s wealth and served as spiritual heads of the community," Öztaşkın said.

"The bath was not for the bishop’s private use alone."

Though it was attached to the bishop's residence, the bathhouse was still open to the public at certain times and during certain circumstances.

Öztaşkın added, "It had doors opening both to the street and to the residence, and we know that on certain days of the week, the bishop allowed ordinary citizens to use it for free, as part of public service for cleanliness and health."

The discovery comes months after archaeologists made another significant find in Olympus.

Earlier this year, excavators found a 5th-century Christian church with an inscription that hadn't been seen in over 1,000 years.

