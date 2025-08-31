Cicero's lost bathhouse? Submerged ruins may have belonged to Rome's greatest orator

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Italian archaeologists recently discovered an ancient Roman bathhouse submerged underwater – and it may have belonged to Rome's greatest orator.

The Campi Flegrei Archaeological Park, located in Naples, announced the discovery on Aug. 6. Though the site of the bathhouse was first identified in 2023, it was only recently documented.

In a translated Facebook post, officials said the thermal complex was found around 10 feet underwater in Portus Julius, a port famous for being the first permanent Roman naval base.

Officials believe it may have belonged to Marcus Tullius Cicero, the legendary Roman statesman who lived from 106 B.C. to 43 B.C.

Cicero is famed for being a staunch advocate of Rome's Republic, as well as for translating Greek philosophical texts into Latin.

The bathhouse was built before the area was developed into a naval base in 37 B.C. Local officials believe it may have belonged to Cicero, based on ancient records.

"Current research suggests that we may be looking at the baths of Cicero's villa, known from historical sources," the post said.

The bathhouse also featured cutting-edge engineering, such as its suspensurae system, which allowed its mosaic floors to heat up.

"This, together with the tubular structures along the walls, allowed hot air to circulate, creating a true sauna, or laconicum," the statement added.

Officials also said they recovered ceramic materials "of particular importance," which may offer clues about how the structure was built – and how it was destroyed.

"Work will continue throughout the autumn with the restoration of the mosaic floor, [which is] partly encrusted with mortar remains, and of the small but significant traces of wall paintings," the post concluded.

Roman bathhouses – which functioned as important community spaces in antiquity – are still being discovered across Europe and Asia Minor today.

In Turkey, archaeologists recently unearthed an ancient Roman bathhouse that still preserved traces of its original engineering design.

In Rome's Appian Way Regional Park, excavators found a Roman bathhouse-turned-church that functioned as an ancient baptistery.