Archaeologist solves 'jigsaw puzzle' of Ancient Roman fragments hidden for nearly two millennia

Researchers in London recently announced that a giant "archaeological puzzle" has been solved, revealing artwork that's been hidden for 1,800 years.

The Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) announced in a June 17 press release that one of its experts successfully reconstructed a collection of Roman wall plaster. (See the video at the top of this article.)

The collection of painted ancient plaster is the largest ever discovered in London – and it took an enormous amount of work.

"The decorated plaster was found dumped in a large pit, shattered into thousands of fragments," the museum's statement noted.

"It took three months for MOLA Senior Building Material Specialist Han Li to lay out all the fragments and painstakingly piece the designs back together."

The mosaic once decorated a high-status Roman building in the Central London district of Southwark, officials said.

The building "was demolished some time before AD 200," MOLA's statement read.

"These beautiful frescoes once decorated around 20 internal walls of an early Roman (AD 43-150) building," the museum noted.

"These vibrant artworks can be reconstructed to reveal their full glory."

Officials said the fresco was designed to show off the property owner's wealth, as well as its good taste.

They noted the fresco includes "yellow panel designs with black intervals beautifully decorated with images of birds, fruit, flowers and lyres."

"Finding repeating yellow panels like these is [rare] … While panel designs were common during the Roman period, yellow panels weren't," the museum said.

"They have been identified at only a few sites across the country."

"Tragically, the fragment is broken where the painter’s name would have appeared."

Historians also excitedly came across the remains of the artist's signature — though that identity is still lost to time.

"[The signature] is framed by a tabula ansata, a carving of a decorative tablet used to sign artwork in the Roman world," the statement detailed. "It contains the Latin word ‘FECIT,’ which translates to 'has made this.'"

"Tragically, the fragment is broken where the painter’s name would have appeared, meaning the [person's] identity will likely never be known."

Like many Ancient Roman discoveries, the mosaic also displayed some graffiti left behind by the owners and visitors.

Among the graffiti was a drawing of a crying woman with a distinct Flavian period hairstyle, as well as the Greek alphabet.

"[O]ther examples in Italy suggest that the alphabet served a practical use, such as a checklist, tally or reference," the museum said, noting that it's the only known example of its kind from Roman Britain.

In a statement, archaeologist Han Li called the discovery a "once in a lifetime moment."

"Many of the fragments were very delicate and pieces from different walls had been jumbled together when the building was demolished, so it was like assembling the world’s most difficult jigsaw puzzle."

"I felt a mix of excitement and nervousness when I started to lay the plaster out," the expert recalled.

Li also remarked that "[not] even individuals of the late Roman period in London" would have seen the art, making the discovery particularly special.

The discovery of the Roman fresco in London offers a vivid glimpse into the era when Romans ruled Britain, from 43 A.D. to 410 A.D.

They maintained their presence in Britain for nearly four centuries before beginning their withdrawal in 410 A.D – and many remnants of their power and influence are being found today.

In May, British archaeologists announced the discovery of an unusual eight-sided ring in a former drainage ditch.