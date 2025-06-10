Expand / Collapse search
Archaeologists uncover long-lost Ancient Roman building at construction site with a little help

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Belgian archaeologists uncover well-preserved dog dating back to Roman times Video

SOLVA Archaeology Service in Belgium announced the recent discovery of ancient Roman artifacts and remains, including a well-preserved dog, in Velzeke. (Source: SOLVA Dienst Archeologie)

A pedestrian who spotted a strange arrangement of stones wound up helping archaeologists rediscover an Ancient Roman building.

The find was announced by the Swiss canton of Solothurn on Facebook on May 20.

The "exciting" discovery was spotted at a highway construction site near Luterbach, 22 miles north of the city of Bern, the group said. 

LATE BRONZE AGE SETTLEMENT DATING BACK 3,000 YEARS UNCOVERED AMID ROAD WORK: 'IMPORTANT DISCOVERY'

"A pedestrian discovered stones and brick fragments not far from the motorway bridge about a week ago," said the post, which was translated from Swiss German to English.

"It soon became clear: A Roman building is buried here."

Split image of construction workers near road, outline of Roman building

A pedestrian helped uncover an Ancient Roman building, according to the Swiss canton of Solothurn. "It soon became clear: A Roman building is buried here." The stone foundation was shockingly close to the road.  (Kanton Solothurn via Facebook)

Pictures of the site show the stone foundation shockingly close to the road.

"[T]he Roman foundation remains will be covered again in the preparatory work for the replacement of the bridge over the highway," the release added.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS MAKE GRIM DISCOVERY AFTER FINDING ANCIENT ROMAN BUILDINGS

Interestingly, this is likely not the first time that archaeologists have excavated the building.

"[T]he exact location of the ‘old structure’ remained unknown. Until now."

The canton noted that "as early as the 1860s, an old structure made of pebble and granite stones was excavated at this location."

Close-up of rocks at Swiss site

The find was discovered near Luterbach, Switzerland. "A pedestrian discovered stones and brick fragments not far from the motorway bridge," said the post on social media about the find.  (Kanton Solothurn via Facebook)

"[Archaeologists discovered] brick fragments, parts of a silver bowl, and later finds from Roman and late Celtic times," the Facebook post added.

"However, the exact location of the ‘old structure’ remained unknown. Until now."

The recent discovery is the latest addition to a long list of ancient finds made in Europe so far this year. 

Aerial view of Roman building ruins

Archaeologists found an interesting trove of objects when the site was excavated in the 1860s. (Kanton Solothurn via Facebook)

In Greece, archaeologists recently excavated an ancient workshop that revealed several unfinished projects.

This spring, volunteers in the United Kingdom unearthed an ancient depiction of a Roman goddess while digging near Hadrian's Wall.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.