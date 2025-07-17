Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle

Ancient Roman emperor Caligula had an unexpected interest in medicinal plants, historians find

Tyrannical leader's botanical knowledge may have been motivated by fear of assassination, says study

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Archaeologists solve 1,800-year-old Roman fresco puzzle in London Video

Archaeologists solve 1,800-year-old Roman fresco puzzle in London

London researchers have reconstructed a large Roman wall plaster collection, revealing 1,800-year-old frescoes that decorated a high-status building. (Source: MOLA)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caligula, the ancient Roman emperor infamous for his insanity and cruelty, may have had a soft spot for plants, according to recently published research.

A new study co-authored by Trevor Luke, a professor of classics at Florida State University, centers on an overlooked anecdote by the Roman historian Suetonius involving Caligula and an ailing senator.

The account indicates that the unnamed Roman senator traveled to the Greek town of Antikyra to be treated with the medicinal plant hellebore, which is now considered poisonous. Though the treatments were not necessarily expensive, reaching Antikyra – and staying there – was.

ANCIENT ROMAN 'PERFUME GARDEN' BLOOMS AGAIN NEARLY 1,900 YEARS AFTER VESUVIUS ERUPTION

When the senator asked Caligula if he could stay longer, the much-hated leader had him executed — claiming it was "necessary, for one whom hellebore had not benefited in all that time."

The story indicates that Caligula had some knowledge of medicinal plants – a prospect that intrigued Luke, who spoke with Fox News Digital about his research.

Split image of hellebore, Caligula

Recent research shows that the infamous emperor Caligula may have been interested in the healing power of plants. (iStock; Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

When asked if he was surprised by Caligula's interest in plants, Luke replied, "Yes and no."

"I knew Caligula had a reputation for being a prolific poisoner, and such a murderer might be expected to possess a detailed knowledge of the properties of toxic plants," Luke said.

"Antikyra may be the first known destination in Greece for Roman medical tourists."

"That said, murder by poisoning was a common theme in ancient literature about bad rulers and their families," the historian added.

Luke said that, as he dug into more ancient sources and archaeological studies, he noticed mounting evidence of Caligula's interest in medicinal plants – which he wasn't expecting. 

Aerial view of Antikyra, Greece

Researchers say Antikyra, pictured here, may have been the ancient world's equivalent of a medical tourism destination. (iStock)

Alexander the Great, Attalus III of Pergamon and Mithradates VI Eupator are other ancient leaders who took an interest in plants, Luke said — with Caligula possibly consulting pharmacological a text attributed to Mithradates.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS FIND PROOF OF GRISLY GLADIATOR-LION FIGHT IN UNEXPECTED TOURIST DESTINATION

Study co-author Andrew Koh noted that Antikyra was similar to the modern-day Mayo Clinic, drawing faraway people to the port by offering treatments for relentless illnesses.

"In other words, Antikyra may be the first known destination in Greece for Roman medical tourists," Luke said.

Bust of Caligula in park

Historians say Caligula’s interest in plants may have stemmed from fears of assassination by poison. (iStock)

"When we think of a brand-name destination for innovative and effective medical treatments, the name Mayo Clinic immediately springs to mind, just as the name Antikyra did in the minds of ancient inhabitants of the Roman Empire for similar reasons."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He notes that Antikyra healers added a locally grown plant called sesamoides to their hellebore recipes, making them the safest and most effective purgative treatments at the time. 

So, was the Roman emperor a "plant nerd" in the modern sense? 

Luke told Fox News Digital that he doesn't mind that label, but added that Caligula's interest in the healing and harming power of plants wasn't just a hobby.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"At the same time, any concern he had regarding assassination by poison was justifiable in the circumstances," Luke said, pointing to the suspicious deaths of several family members, including his father-in-law Germanicus and brother-in-law Lepidus.

Close-up of hellebore leaves in field

Hellebore, pictured here, was harvested in Greek regions like Antikyra for purging treatments. (iStock)

The classicist added, "[Caligula's] family members took up the study of poisons and their antidotes … It seems to me that the motive of self-defense behind Caligula’s study of plants is different from just being a nerd."

Above all, Luke suggested that modern readers should read ancient sources like Suetonius with a critical eye, noting that his stories about Caligula were "skillfully organized … in such a way that they shocked readers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Shock does not lead to a clear perception of the facts," Luke said.

"When I pursue the facts behind some of the most outrageous stories about Caligula, I often find Suetonius has deftly distorted what likely happened."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.