Archaeology

Ancient synagogue uncovered in Israel reveals Jewish life alongside rise of early Christianity

Basilica-style structure found in Yehudiya Nature Reserve contained walls facing Jerusalem

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
A 1,500-year-old synagogue was recently uncovered in northern Israel — a discovery that sheds light on the enduring Jewish presence in the region that also gave rise to early Christianity.

The synagogue was found in the Yehudiya Nature Reserve in the Golan Heights, known in the Old Testament as Golan. Its discovery was announced by the University of Haifa on Oct. 5.

The structure measures roughly 43 feet wide by 56 feet long. Influenced by ancient Roman civic architecture, the synagogue was built with a basilica-style layout. 

ANCIENT ESTATE TIED TO GROUP IN THE BIBLE UNEARTHED WITH 'FASCINATING' TREASURES IN ISRAEL

Earlier surveys suggested a synagogue was in the area, but its location was a mystery until now. 

Excavators previously found some 150 fragments in the area, including column drums, decorated basalt stones and menorah decorations. Some materials were reused in an abandoned Syrian village in the reserve.

Split image of Golan heights, ruined synagogue

Archaeologists uncovered a 1,500-year-old synagogue in Israel's Golan Heights, revealing the region’s deep Jewish roots. (iStock; Mechael Osband)

"Now, following a focused excavation, the structure itself has been revealed for the first time: two courses of ashlar stones forming the southern wall, with three openings," the university's press release said. 

2,000-YEAR-OLD JEWISH REBEL COIN, MINTED DECADES AFTER JESUS, UNEARTHED IN JERUSALEM

"Nearby, two lintels were found close to their original positions, one of them decorated."

The benches, the openings of the wall facing Jerusalem and the columns were all characteristic of ancient Israeli synagogues.

Abandoned synagogue fragments

Archaeologists say the structure mirrors other early synagogues found across the Golan Heights region. (Mechael Osband)

Archaeologist Mechael Osband said the column drums were laid along a path in the village, which intrigued excavators.

"Already at the start of the excavation, dozens of architectural fragments were uncovered, and later, to our surprise, the southern wall of the structure was revealed, with three openings facing Jerusalem," said Osband.

Dror Ben-Yosef, an archaeologist with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, said he plans to make the synagogue accessible to tourists once the excavation is complete.

Close-up of synagogue ruined column base

Experts say the synagogue's size and design reflect a prosperous Jewish community in ancient northern Israel. (Mechael Osband)

"In addition to this synagogue, about 25 other ancient synagogues have been discovered in the Golan, testifying to the strong Jewish presence there," he said. 

"These synagogues served not only for prayer but also as centers of study and as the core of Jewish literacy. Sages visited these buildings and disseminated Jewish knowledge to all members of the community, from the young to the old."

The Golan Heights was predominantly Jewish during the Roman and Byzantine eras, though it still hosted early Christian communities

The region is just east of Galilee, which has been the setting of several exciting archaeological finds in recent months.

View of Golan Heights valley, trees

The Golan Heights continues to yield archaeological finds that illuminate its long-standing role in Jewish history. (iStock)

The remains of the world's oldest known nursing home were recently discovered in Hippos, an ancient Christian city near the Sea of Galilee.

Last month, Israeli officials announced that a treasure hoard tied to a forgotten Jewish uprising was found in Galilee.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

