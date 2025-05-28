Archaeologists uncover never-before-seen tombs of ancient Egyptian officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several tombs of high-ranking Ancient Egyptian officials were recently uncovered by local archaeologists, shedding new light on a bygone civilization.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the discovery in a Facebook post on May 26. It was translated from Arabic to English.

The tombs all date to the era of the New Kingdom, also known as the Egyptian Empire. They were found in the Draʻ Abu el-Naga site on the Nile River's West Bank in the Luxor Governorate.

Mohamed Ismail Khaled, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, noted the names and titles of the decedents have all been identified, thanks to surviving inscriptions.

"The mission will continue cleaning and studying the remaining inscriptions in the tombs to gain a deeper understanding of their owners and to study and publish the findings scientifically," he added.

The first tomb belonged to a man named Amenemopet from the Ramesside Period, which lasted from 1292 to 1069 B.C.

He worked in a temple dedicated to Amun, a highly venerated Egyptian god.

Most of the hieroglyphics in Amenemopet's tomb were destroyed, but the ministry noted that the remaining ones "depict scenes of offering sacrifices, a depiction of the funerary furniture procession, and a banquet scene."

The second and third tombs date back to the Eighteenth Dynasty of Egypt, which spanned from roughly 1550 to 1292 B.C.

"One belongs to a person named ‘Paki,’ who worked as a supervisor of the grain silo, and the other to a person named 'Is,' who worked as a supervisor of the Amun temple in the oases, mayor of the northern oases, and a scribe," the statement noted.

Amenemopet's tomb also consisted of a small courtyard and an entrance with a square hall.

The tombs of both Paki and Is also had courtyards, in addition to shafts.

In a statement, Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said the discovery "enhances Egypt's position on the global cultural tourism map."

"These discovered tombs are among the sites that will significantly contribute to attracting more visitors, especially those who are fans of cultural tourism, due to their distinctive civilizational and human value," he noted.

The discovery comes on the heels of several recent exciting finds in Egypt.

In April, a University of Pennsylvania professor spoke with Fox News Digital about unearthing the tomb of an unknown pharaoh near Abydos.

Earlier in May, officials announced the discovery of ancient military fortifications that dated back to the Ptolemaic and Roman eras of Egyptian history.