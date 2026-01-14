Americans warned by US Embassy in Israel to prepare for ‘crises’ amid Iran tensions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert Wednesday reminding personnel and Americans in Israel of the embassy's standard advice.

The alert follows weeks of mass street protests in Iran against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s regime, heightening global tensions.

"Given ongoing regional tensions, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem continues to reiterate standard advice to its personnel and all U.S. citizens in Israel to exercise good personal security and preparedness practices," the alert says.

Officials encourage Americans to review travel plans "in case of disruptions" and to make "appropriate decisions for themselves and their families.

"Crises can happen unexpectedly while traveling or living abroad, and a good plan helps you think through potential scenarios and determine in advance the best course of action."

Officials say the U.S. Mission posture, staffing and operations remain unchanged, with consular services continuing as normal.

Iran issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) alert late Wednesday, closing airspace to all flights except international flights with prior permission from the country.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Qatar issued a public notice telling citizens they can receive alerts and relevant updates from the Embassy in Qatar via WhatsApp.

The U.S. Virtual Embassy Iran told American citizens who are still in the country to leave immediately on Tuesday.

"Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help," the U.S. Virtual Embassy Iran said on its website, suggesting land crossings into Armenia or Turkey if it is "safe to do so."

"If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications and other essential items," it added.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch and Greg Norman-Diamond contributed reporting.