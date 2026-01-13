'Leave Iran now': US Embassy posts warning to Americans still in the country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Virtual Embassy Iran is telling American citizens who are still in the country to leave immediately.

The warning Tuesday comes as more than 2,000 people have been killed in the ongoing anti-government demonstrations, according to an activist group. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said 1,847 of the dead were protesters and 135 were members of Iran’s security forces, The Associated Press reported. Other reports have the death toll higher.

"Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help," the U.S. Virtual Embassy Iran said on its website, suggesting land crossings into Armenia or Turkey if it is "safe to do so."

"If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items," it added.

"Protests across Iran are escalating and may turn violent, resulting in arrests and injuries. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing," the embassy also said. "The Government of Iran has restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service until Friday, January 16."

The protests began late last month with shopkeepers and bazaar merchants demonstrating against accelerating inflation and the collapse of the rial, which lost about half its value against the dollar last year. Inflation topped 40% in December.

The unrest soon spread to universities and provincial cities, with young men clashing with security forces.

"U.S.-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports. The Iranian government does not recognize dual nationality and will treat U.S.-Iranian dual nationals solely as Iranian citizens," according to the embassy. "U.S. nationals are at significant risk of questioning, arrest, and detention in Iran. Showing a U.S. passport or demonstrating connections to the United States can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone."

The embassy also said, "Turkmenistan’s land borders are open, but U.S. citizens need special authorization from the Government of Turkmenistan before approaching the border," and "U.S. citizens with an urgent need to depart Iran via Azerbaijan should be aware that entry into Azerbaijan from Iran has been restricted for U.S. citizens during periods of heightened tension, such as the June 2025 conflict between Iran and Israel."

"The U.S. government does not have diplomatic or consular relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," the U.S. Virtual Embassy Iran continued. "The Swiss government, acting through its embassy in Tehran, serves as the protecting power for U.S. interests in Iran."

Prior to the ongoing protests, the State Department issued a "Level 4 – Do not travel" advisory for the Islamic Republic of Iran in December.

At the time, it urged Americans not to visit the country, "due to the risk of terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, arbitrary arrest of U.S. citizens, and wrongful detention. "

Fox News’ Efrat Lachter contributed to this report.