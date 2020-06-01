American Airlines to end service to Oakland International Airport

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

June 3 will be the date of American Airlines' last flight to Oakland Airport.

The airline will fly its last flight to the airport in early June. American Airlines will, however, continue to service nearby airports in San Francisco and San Jose.

A spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed to Fox News that the airline will be ending service to Oakland after June 3. According to him, the decision was related to the fact that service to the airport was “not profitable.”

In a statement to Fox News, the spokesperson said, “We’re constantly evaluating our network to meet customer demand. Unfortunately, our service in Oakland was not profitable and the last flight from OAK to Phoenix (PHX) will operate on June 3.”

He continued, “We thank the team members who served our customers and will work closely with them during this transition. American will continue to operate to the Bay area with service to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC).”

This news comes after months of diminished flyers due to the coronavirus pandemic. As COVID-19 spread across the globe, tourist and vacation destinations closed their doors, local areas were placed under various lockdown orders and fewer people traveled for work.

All of this reportedly put immense strain on the air industry.

American Airlines, however, did not cite the coronavirus pandemic as being responsible for ending service to Oakland International Airport.

The airline was recently criticized by one of its own employees over part of its response to the coronavirus.

A flight attendant employed by American Airlines is criticizing the carrier for forbidding stewards from wearing face shields during flights. The woman claims the carrier said that the personal protective equipment (PPE) does not meet the carrier's “image standards” and could make passengers feel uncomfortable. American, meanwhile, cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance in making the decision and described the situation as evolving.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.