American Airlines flight attendant criticizes carrier for banning face shields during flights

A flight attendant employed by American Airlines is criticizing the carrier for forbidding stewards from wearing face shields during flights. The woman claims the carrier said that the personal protective equipment (PPE) does not meet the carrier's “image standards” and could make passengers feel uncomfortable. American, meanwhile, cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance in making the decision, and described the situation as evolving.

A Massachusetts flight attendant identified as Marie wore a clear plastic face shield while working some flights this month, The Boston Globe reports. For Marie, the decision to gear up in the additional PPE was personal; before a May 2 flight, her first after a month of canceled trips, the woman learned that she had previously flown with someone who tested positive for the viral disease and she was concerned about COVID-19 amid the global pandemic.

According to Marie, her superiors discouraged her from wearing the plastic visor while on duty, stating that it wasn’t part of the airline’s “image standards” and might make passengers feel uncomfortable. If she truly felt unsafe, American reportedly suggested that she take a leave of absence.

Doubling down on the decision, the Globe reports that the carrier banned face shields last week. Flight attendants are said to have been informed that the plastic visors “could pose a safety hazard, making it more difficult for crew members to respond to an emergency.”

American also pointed out that the FAA has not approved them for regular in-flight use, and that no other U.S. carriers allow flight attendants to wear these face shields during regular flight operations, the outlet said.

When reached for comment on Friday morning, a spokesperson for American Airlines offered Fox News the following statement:

“The CDC does not recommend using a face shield along with a face covering,” the spokesperson said. “We’ll continue to study this issue, but our current standard is for flight crews to wear face coverings and to follow other important procedures such as frequent hand-washing as the most effective ways to stay safe.”

Amid the pandemic, American requires both customers and cabin crew to wear face masks during flights, among other health and safety measures, in the fight against COVID-19.

Internationally, some carriers are taking the required PPE for flight attendants a step further as the coronavirus health crisis continues. AirAsia recently unveiled a new uniform with a full-body suit and face shield for select flights, while flight attendants employed by Qatar Airways are now wearing full-body, hazmat-style suits in the high skies.

