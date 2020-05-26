Flying during COVID-19: Staying safe as travel slowly resumes

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With more and more cities slowly beginning to open back up, people are slowly beginning to return to the skies. On Friday, TSA reported its highest single-day traffic since March 22, with 348,673 passengers coming through checkpoints nationwide.

But before you get on a plane, however, there are some things you should consider to keep yourself safe as you travel through the skies.

Use technology

Airports and airlines across the country have begun to institute more hands-free check-ins. United recently added a kiosk where guests can print luggage boarding-tags by scanning a QR code on their phone. Airlines are also enforcing passengers to scan their own boarding passes.

As travel begins to increase, these touchless options will continue to be used in an effort to keep passengers safe.

Keep good hygiene

As recommended by the CDC and health officials everywhere, an effective way to prevent the spread of coronavirus is to wash your hands and disinfect high-touch surfaces. Gloves should not be used as an alternative to hand washing – you should still be washing your hands for 20 seconds after touching potentially contaminated items.

That remains true when traveling.

Do not rely on others to disinfect for you. Though airports have reported increasing cleaning efforts, it is still recommended to travel with your own sanitizing wipes to clean armrests, tray tables and other frequent touchpoints. You may also want to wipe down passport books or ID cards that have been handled by others.

If you forget your wipes, select United Airlines outposts have teamed with Clorox to offer passengers wipes as they board their flight.

Practice social distancing

In a piece in MarketWatch, Dr. Kacey Ernst, an infectious disease epidemiologist, and Dr. Paloma Beamer, an exposure scientist, suggested a way to minimize coronavirus risk was to “consider booking multiple, shorter flights” in order to “decrease the likelihood of having to use the lavatory and the duration of exposure to an infectious person on the plane.”

Though, if booking multiple flights is cost-prohibitive, instead try to book a window seat as it has been suggested as being one of the safest places to avoid contamination.

Also, research to see which airlines are not booking middle seats, or are only booking a certain percentage of capacity. These flights may make it easier to practice distancing.

Wear a mask

Many airlines have put into place mandatory mask-wearing policies. If you do not have one, or forget one, many airlines have announced intentions to provide one for you, but check with your carrier first.

Stay put

Once you are in your seat, avoid getting up and down often, as it increases your risk or exposure.

If you’re flying Ryanair, you may not even be able to get up without permission, as the airline has restricted bathroom lines. Passengers are instead excused one at a time to use the lavatory.

Skip it

The coronavirus pandemic is far from behind us. If you have symptoms, or are in a high-risk class due to age or a pre-existing condition, now is not the time to travel.