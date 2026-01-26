Uber unveils a new robotaxi with no driver behind the wheel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Uber is getting closer to offering rides with no one behind the wheel.

The company recently unveiled a new robotaxi and confirmed that autonomous testing is already underway on public roads in the San Francisco Bay Area. While the vehicle first appeared earlier this month at the Consumer Electronics Show 2026, the bigger story now is what is happening after the show.

These robotaxis are no longer confined to presentations or closed courses. They are driving in real traffic as Uber prepares for a public launch later this year.

Who is behind Uber's robotaxi

Uber is the name most riders recognize. However, two partners handle the technology behind the scenes. Lucid Group builds the all-electric vehicle. It is based on the Lucid Gravity SUV, which was designed for long-range efficiency and passenger comfort. Nuro provides the self-driving system. Nuro also leads testing and safety validation. Together, the three companies are developing a robotaxi service that will be available only through Uber.

Uber's robotaxi is already driving itself

Autonomous on-road testing began last month in the Bay Area. These tests take place on public streets rather than private test tracks. Nuro runs the testing program using trained safety operators who supervise each trip. The focus is on everyday driving situations such as intersections, lane changes, traffic lights and pedestrians. This stage is critical. It allows engineers to evaluate how the system behaves in real conditions before opening rides to the public.

What makes Uber's robotaxi different

Uber's robotaxi was designed from the start to operate without a driver. It combines electric vehicle engineering with visible autonomy features that riders can understand.

Key features include:

A multi-sensor system using cameras, lidar and radar for full awareness

A low-profile roof-mounted Halo module integrated into the vehicle

Exterior LED displays that show rider initials and trip status

In-cabin screens for climate, music and support access

Real-time visuals that show what the vehicle sees and plans to do

Seating for up to six passengers with room for luggage

The robotaxi runs on high-performance computing powered by NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor. This system handles the real-time AI processing required for autonomous driving.

A robotaxi ride that explains itself

One standout feature is transparency. Riders can see how the robotaxi perceives the road and plans its next move. The display shows lane changes, yielding behavior, slowing at traffic lights and the planned drop-off point. This helps riders understand what the vehicle is doing instead of guessing. Inside the cabin, passengers can adjust heated seats, climate controls and music. They can also contact support or request the vehicle to pull over if needed.

Uber plans to scale robotaxis across the U.S. and global markets

Uber plans to deploy 20,000 or more robotaxis over the next six years. These vehicles will operate in dozens of U.S. and international markets. Lucid will integrate all required hardware directly on the production line at its Casa Grande, Arizona factory. Uber will own and operate the vehicles along with third-party fleet partners. Every robotaxi ride will be booked through the Uber app, just like a standard Uber trip.

How Uber is handling robotaxi safety and regulation

Safety sits at the center of this rollout. Nuro's validation process combines simulation, closed-course testing and supervised on-road driving. The system relies on an end-to-end AI foundation model paired with clear safety logic. The goal is predictable, comfortable driving across a wide range of conditions. Uber and its partners are also working with regulators, policymakers and local governments to ensure the service aligns with public safety standards and city planning goals.

When Uber's driverless rides are expected to launch

Uber says the first autonomous rides will launch in a major U.S. city later in 2026. The service will be available exclusively through the Uber app. Production of the robotaxi is expected to begin later this year, pending final validation.

What this means to you

If you use Uber, driverless rides may soon appear as an option. These vehicles could offer quieter trips, more consistent driving and improved availability during peak times. For cities, a shared electric robotaxi fleet could help reduce emissions and congestion. For riders, seeing how the vehicle thinks and reacts may make autonomous travel feel less intimidating.

Kurt's key takeaways

Uber's robotaxi effort feels more grounded than many past autonomous promises. It combines a known ride-hailing platform a purpose-built electric vehicle and a self-driving system already operating on public roads. If testing continues to progress, driverless Uber rides could move from something new to something normal sooner than many expect.

Would you get into an Uber if there was no driver sitting in the front seat? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

