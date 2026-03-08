NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You may think you can spot a crypto scam from a mile away. But what if the pitch comes from what looks like an official Google AI assistant, answering your questions in real time and showing projected profits? That is exactly what scammers are doing now. Security researchers at Malwarebytes, a cybersecurity company known for tracking malware and online scams, recently uncovered a live "Google Coin" presale site featuring a chatbot that claimed to be Google's Gemini AI.

The bot walked visitors through an investment pitch, gave detailed return estimates and guided them to send cryptocurrency payments. Google does not have a cryptocurrency. Yet the site looked polished and professional, convincing enough to appear legitimate at first glance.

What you need to know about the "Google Coin" crypto scam

Researchers discovered a fraudulent website promoting a fake cryptocurrency called "Google Coin." The site was designed to look like it belonged to Google and claimed the project was connected to its AI assistant, Gemini.

At the center of the scam was a chatbot that introduced itself as "Gemini, your AI assistant for the Google Coin platform." It used familiar branding and visuals to make visitors believe they were interacting with a legitimate Google product.

When asked simple investment questions, the chatbot gave specific financial projections. For example, it claimed that buying 100 tokens at $3.95 each could turn into more than $2,700 once the coin was "listed." The site displayed fake progress counters, countdowns, and claims of millions of tokens already sold. Once someone clicked "Buy," they were instructed to send Bitcoin to a specific wallet address. The payment was final and irreversible.

There is no official Google Coin. The entire operation was built to collect cryptocurrency from unsuspecting investors.

How the "Google Coin" crypto scam works

This scam combines two powerful tricks, brand impersonation and artificial intelligence. First, the scammers created a website that mimics Google's look and feel, including logos, design, and tech language. Then they layered in a chatbot that acts like a real AI assistant. Because many people are now used to chatting with AI tools, this interaction seemed normal and legitimate.

The chatbot is programmed with a tight script. It answers questions confidently, avoids admitting risk, and refuses to acknowledge the possibility of a scam. If you ask about company registration or regulation, it deflects with vague promises about security and transparency.

This means you are not debating with a clumsy scammer over email. You are interacting with software designed to persuade you around the clock. The chatbot can talk to hundreds of people at once, give each one personalized answers, and push them toward sending cryptocurrency. Once you send it, your money is gone.

This type of scam is dangerous because it's interactive and appears credible. When a chatbot answers your questions in real time, it can lower your guard. You might think, "If this were fake, it would not sound so professional." But that is exactly the point. AI allows scammers to scale up their confidence and polish.

If you fall for it, the financial loss can be immediate and permanent. Cryptocurrency payments cannot be reversed like credit card charges. There is no customer support line to call. There is no refund process.

Even worse, once you engage with a scam site, your contact details, email, or wallet address could be added to lists that circulate among fraud groups. That can make you a target for future investment scams, phishing emails, or impersonation attempts.

We reached out to Google for comment, but did not hear back before our deadline.

7 ways you can protect yourself from a crypto scam

Crypto scams are getting more sophisticated, especially with AI tools that make fake investments look polished and legitimate. The good news is that you can dramatically lower your risk by taking a few smart precautions before you invest or send any digital currency.

1) Be skeptical of "new" coins tied to famous brands

If you see a cryptocurrency claiming to be launched by a well-known company, verify it directly on the company's official website. Major corporations publicly announce major financial products. If you cannot find confirmation on the company's real domain, assume it is fake and walk away.

2) Never trust guaranteed or specific return projections

No legitimate investment can promise that your $395 will turn into $2,700. When a chatbot gives exact future prices or guaranteed multipliers, that is a red flag. Real investments carry risk and uncertainty. Promises of quick, predictable profits are classic scam tactics.

3) Use a password manager

A password manager creates strong, unique passwords for each of your accounts and stores them securely. If scammers trick you into entering credentials on a fake site, unique passwords prevent them from accessing your other accounts. Many password managers also alert you if your information appears in known data breaches.

4) Install antivirus software

Strong antivirus software helps detect malicious websites, phishing attempts, and suspicious downloads before they can harm your device. It adds another layer of protection if you accidentally click a dangerous link. This can stop hidden malware from being installed while you are distracted by a convincing scam pitch.

5) Consider identity theft protection

An identity theft protection service monitors your personal information, such as your Social Security number or email, and alerts you if it is being misused. If scammers collect your details through a fake investment site, early alerts can help you act quickly before financial damage spreads.

6) Use a personal data removal service

Data removal services work to remove your personal details from public data broker sites. The less personal information available about you online, the harder it is for scammers to target you with personalized pitches. Reducing your digital footprint lowers your overall exposure to fraud.

7) Slow down before sending cryptocurrency

Crypto payments are fast and irreversible. Before sending any digital currency, pause and verify the recipient independently. Search for reviews, warnings, and official announcements. If the investment requires urgency, such as a countdown or "final stage" message, treat that pressure as a warning sign.

Kurt's key takeaway

Scammers are no longer relying only on clumsy emails or obvious red flags. They are using artificial intelligence to create polished, persuasive conversations that feel real and responsive. When that fake AI wears the face of a trusted brand, it becomes even more convincing. The good news is that awareness is powerful. If you take a moment to verify claims, question guaranteed returns, and use protective tools, you dramatically reduce your risk.

Do you think AI is making online scams harder to recognize than they were a few years ago? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

