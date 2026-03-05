AI T-shirt could detect hidden heart risks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Your next heart test might not happen in a hospital. It could start with something you pull from your dresser. Researchers at Imperial College London are developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered T-shirt that monitors the heart for days at a time. The mission is straightforward: detect inherited heart rhythm disorders that often remain hidden until it is too late.

These conditions can sit quietly for years. Then they strike without warning. That unpredictability is what makes them so dangerous.

Why traditional heart tests miss warning signs

Most people who receive an electrocardiogram spend only a few minutes connected to sensors in a clinic. The test captures a brief snapshot of the heart's electrical activity. That snapshot works well for many common heart issues. It creates blind spots when it comes to inherited rhythm disorders.

Cardiologists understand that these abnormalities can be intermittent. A dangerous pattern may surface for a short period, then disappear. If your ECG happens during a calm phase, the results can appear completely normal.

Current home ECG monitors rely on adhesive electrodes placed precisely on the chest, with leads connected to a waist-worn monitor. Patients must carefully remove and reattach the system to shower. That process can make extended monitoring inconvenient and difficult to maintain.

Extended monitoring changes that equation. When doctors review days or weeks of heart rhythm data, they gain context. Subtle irregularities become visible. Patterns emerge. Risks that once slipped through the cracks can come into focus.

How the AI T-shirt works

This project combines medical science with wearable design. The shirt uses soft sportswear-style fabric with up to 50 ECG-style sensors woven into the material. You can wear it under everyday clothing. You can sleep in it. You can wash it and put it back on. Instead of collecting a quick reading, the shirt records continuous electrical signals from your heart. Artificial intelligence then analyzes that data for patterns linked to inherited conditions such as Brugada syndrome.

With funding from the British Heart Foundation, researchers are training the algorithm using ECG data from more than 1,000 individuals. Some participants live with inherited heart rhythm disorders. Others do not. That mix helps the system distinguish between healthy variations and signals that suggest elevated risk.

Next, around 200 volunteers will wear the shirt for up to three months. Researchers will evaluate how effectively it detects abnormal rhythms outside a hospital environment.

Why this matters for families

Inherited heart conditions often run silently through generations. In the United States, millions of people live with congenital or inherited heart disorders that can increase the risk of sudden cardiac death. Since 1999, sudden cardiac death rates have risen among adults ages 25 to 44, a troubling trend for otherwise healthy young people. Some experience breathlessness or fainting during routine activities. Others have no symptoms at all. A normal heart test on a single day may not reveal an underlying rhythm disorder. For families, that uncertainty can weigh heavily.

Carly Benge, one of the people involved in the research, was diagnosed with Brugada syndrome as an adult. Her children may have inherited the condition, but there is no clear answer yet. Families in the U.S. face similar questions when a genetic heart condition is discovered in one relative. Longer-term monitoring could provide clarity much earlier in life. When detection shifts from a short clinic visit to ongoing observation, it offers something powerful. Time. Time to intervene. Time to plan. Time to protect.

When could this AI T-shirt become available?

Researchers estimate the technology may reach clinical practice within five years. Before that happens, it must undergo rigorous trials and regulatory review.

Initial testing focuses on adults. If results are strong, the approach could eventually extend to children. The ultimate goal is clear. Equip doctors with better tools to identify inherited heart rhythm disorders before they become fatal.

What this means for you

Even if you have no known family history of heart disease, this technology signals a broader shift in healthcare. A normal ECG result on a single day may not tell the full story. Continuous monitoring could uncover hidden risks that brief tests miss. AI systems can process vast amounts of heart data faster than any human reviewer. Comfortable wearable designs may also make long-term screening more practical for everyday people.

If this T-shirt proves accurate, doctors could identify high-risk patients earlier. Early detection often leads to medication, closer follow-up or implanted devices that reduce the risk of sudden cardiac death. It also moves heart care closer to real life. Instead of repeated clinic visits, meaningful data collection could happen while you work, relax or sleep. That shift makes prevention more personal and potentially more effective.

Researchers also hope the technology could eventually help identify other rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation, expanding its impact beyond rare inherited conditions.

Kurt's key takeaways

Wearable technology already tracks steps, sleep and workouts. Medical-grade clothing could represent the next step forward. An AI-powered T-shirt will not replace cardiologists. It could give them a longer, clearer view of how the heart behaves in daily life. For families with a history of inherited heart conditions, that deeper view may offer earlier answers and fewer devastating surprises.

If a simple shirt could quietly monitor your heart for weeks and help prevent sudden cardiac death, would you choose to wear it? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

